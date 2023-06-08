As part of its bicentennial celebration, Wayne County is hosting another exciting event for the public to experience the county’s history firsthand. Part treasure hunt and part historic exploration, this event is outdoors and may be completed by the participants at their own pace and time.
The event, geocaching, is a popular outdoor hobby where participants seek and find hidden containers using GPS coordinates and then record their finds on a passport. In this geocaching activity, Wayne County is the explorer’s geographic region.
Don Winslow of the Lyons Central School District was approached by a Bicentennial Committee member to help with the implementation of placing two geocache containers in each town of the county. He then created the Geocache Passport, which along with a little help from the online app at geocaching.com, guides geocachers within feet of the containers. Instructions are included on the passport.
“Geocaching is a great way to get to know your community,” Winslow said.
The special Bicentennial program was launched May 1; to date, more than 40 people have visited each cache location. Most are seasoned in geocaching, but Winslow noted that he is beginning to see first-timers logging into the online portal. Once at least 15 of the 30 geocache locations are recorded, participants can send in their passport to the Wayne County Historical Society to enter into a drawing for up to $100 in cash prizes.
“My 14-year-old daughter and I did the whole thing in a weekend,” Chris DeRenzo of Lyons said. “We had never done geocaching but it was a great activity that we could do together. We both had fun and learned a lot about Wayne County.”
“This is an engaging activity for all ages where every member of the family can participate and experience history,” Winslow added. “Experience is the best teacher.”
For more information and to get a passport, visit www.WayneCounty200.com and click on Bicentennial Events. There are two cache locations per town and include unknown spots like churches and cemeteries, or well-known spots like the Sodus Point Lighthouse, Butler Historic Mural and Williamson Gates Hall.
The Bicentennial Geocache Passport will be available through Nov. 1. Participation can be done over time or on noteworthy days like June 10 (National Outdoor Day) or Aug. 19 (International Geocaching Day).
“Don’t be afraid to explore, visit, discover and celebrate our county,” said Rosa Fox, Bicentennial Committee co-chair. “After all, we are historic to the core!”
The Bicentennial celebrations began April 11, the same day in 1823 when, by an act of the New York State Legislature, Wayne County came into existence. It was the last county to be “set off” from Ontario County, including parts of northern Seneca County.
The Wayne County Bicentennial Committee is coordinating a year-long community celebration to mark the 200th birthday. Visit www.WayneCounty200.com for upcoming events and projects.