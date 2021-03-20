A few weeks ago, I sat down for an interview with Lyons Librarian Theresa Streb for an opportunity to be her assistant. It turned into less of a job interview and more of a two-hour catch-up between old friends.
I’m glad it did. Theresa died unexpectedly on March 12. She was 60. Her library, and the community she loved and knew so well, were her life’s work, She was there for more than 35 years, which is about how long I have lived in Wayne County. I moved to Lyons in 1985 to take a job with the Finger Lakes Times and we met just a short time later when she came. Our lives interwove for the next three decades as I went from journalism to politics to owning a book store. She stayed with the library, shepherding it through many changes including creating a state-of-the-art facility at the old Lyons hospital on Broad Street.
When I met her, the library functioned out of a tiny space on Canal Street that used to be the Western Auto store. The Grange Hall was upstairs. Theresa shared her office with two other people, and you could barely turn around without knocking something over.
Collections were limited and when public computers came in, people were literally sitting on top of each other. Yet, she managed to make it welcoming and stuffed it with resources that the community needed. There were all sorts of programs for toddlers to senior citizens. Something was always going on, and it was too small a space to worry that things sometimes got a little loud.
Then 14 years ago, the library moved to the expansive former hospital, which had undergone a complete renovation. Theresa and the board of directors convinced taxpayers the move would be worth it. During our interview, she marveled that it had already been that long in the new library, which has a history room, several computer spaces, offices and a comfortable open floor plan. There is a full basement for book sales. We joked about how I used to scour the basement in the old library (ewww!) between book sales for my store, while generating a little income for the library.
When we started talking about old times, we mentioned people who had played important roles in our lives in Lyons who were no longer with us. We both loved the late Rev. Andy MacTaggart from the First Presbyterian Church, who welcomed everyone, Presbyterian or not. Theresa was Catholic and I’m Jewish, but it didn’t matter to him. We talked about Ann Hotchkiss, whose family owned the peppermint works and who was a huge supporter of the library all her life. Theresa said she would visit Ann often and people would ask her about cultivating close friendships with people to whom she was not related. She said that so many people in Lyons had begun to feel like family to her; that was how comfortable she was in the community here. And she missed the people who had passed away.
Theresa grew up in Fulton in Oswego County. She said her parents weren’t overly progressive people, but they wanted her and her brother to know there was a world beyond Oswego County. Her father worked for Crouse-Hinds in Syracuse. He had friends who weren’t white who he invited to their home and who became part of their social circle. Her parents encouraged discussion and she considered them pretty open-minded, she told me. This was in between job interview questions, by the way, when we got on the topic of diversity and how Lyons had changed so much during the time we lived there and what the future might look like.
She went to college at SUNY Geneseo, where she studied library science. She always knew that she wanted to be a librarian. She loved books. At first she was a school librarian, but she didn’t like it. She got her master’s degree and the job at the public library in Lyons almost immediately, and then just as quickly, wove herself into the fabric of the community. She never married and had no children. Her family were her two cats. She said she would have loved to have a dog, but she was gone so much, it wouldn’t be fair. I can’t be sure, but I think that she did not lack for love and support because she opened herself up to everyone and took her livelihood to heart.
She said she did everything herself in the beginning, and looking back, she told me she was not sure how she did it. She had two assistants for nearly her whole tenure and they took on some tasks as the work became more complicated and she found herself becoming more of an administrator than anything else. One assistant recently retired and the other was probably going to retire soon as well, so she was looking for someone to fill the void. She was encouraging; she told me she liked my answers, at least the ones I could get in edgewise when we weren’t reminiscing.
She didn’t make me any promises, and I knew there were several other people she would be interviewing. She told me she’d done three so far, and she had a week’s worth coming up. I told her I really wanted the job, but I would understand if someone was better qualified. She said that she was thinking of retiring herself in a few years, and possibly the assistant would become the next librarian. Big shoes to fill, I told her.
I couldn’t have known it would be the last time I would ever see Theresa, but I am so glad to have had those two hours, which have to pass as the most unusual job interview ever. I will miss her, as will everyone who used the library. I know that every time I pick up a library book, I will think of her and how she made life in Lyons richer for so many years.