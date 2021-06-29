LYONS — Lyons Free Soup & Sandwich serves free lunches out of the Lyons Methodist Church on William Street. On Wednesday, it will celebrate its six-month anniversary.
“We usually serve a 12-ounce cup of homemade soup with crackers, with a choice of sandwiches, along with a 16-ouce bottle of water, a pickle and fruit,” said Martha Tolen, a volunteer coordinator for the program. “But on Wednesday, June 30, it is hot dogs and a bun, potato chips, baked beans and watermelon, along with that bottle of water and a side of trail mix. We do have a limited amount of vegetarian baked beans.”
The lunch program welcomes everyone. You can pick up your bagged lunch between 11:30 and 12:30 p.m. at the side door of the church. In case of rain, the food will be served inside. Call at (315) 946-6035, if you plan to be there, so the program will be sure to have enough food.