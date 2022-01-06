LYONS — This canal packet boat has gone to the dogs. And the cats. And, before the project is finished, possibly a ferret and a rabbit or two, depending on what pet owners decide.
Mural Mania, in partnership with the Humane Society of Wayne County, is wrapping up work on a mural that will hang on the side of a shed at the County House Road animal shelter. The painting features more than 60 pets riding on the boat, walking on the towpath, lounging on the shore, and even swimming in the water.
A Bernese mountain dog, instead of a hoagie, is pulling the vessel.
Owners have made donations to have their four-legged friends included in the mural and provided photos to the artists. Count Corey Reynolds, Christina Lauber and Mural Mania’s creator, Mark DeCracker of Lyons, among them.
For most of three decades, DeCracker has been a force to be reckoned with when it comes to murals in Wayne County and beyond. His influence can be seen in nearly every town and village in murals that have been created there. Most celebrate the area’s rich history, especially as it relates to the Erie Canal, another of his passions.
“This was Mark’s idea,” said Humane Society Executive Director Mark Plyter. “He came to us and suggested it. He’s taken the lead on it. We’re not on the canal, but we’re right next to it, so we thought that the theme of the canal boat with the animals worked well.”
DeCracker said it was not just him, but the other artists too, who thought up the idea.
Since County House Road has been reconfigured, the mural will be seen not only there, but from Route 31 as well. That should bring extra attention to the Humane Society and the animals there that are up for adoption.
Most of the dogs and the cats in the mural, not surprisingly, were adopted from the Humane Society. That’s where Kimberly Ferguson of Lyons got Shylock more than 14 years ago. Shylock, an English foxhound mix, has passed on, but the dog was near and dear to her heart, and Ferguson wanted her included in the mural.
“She’s right out front,” said Ferguson, who serves on the society’s board of directors. “She was one of first photos they got for the project.”
DeCracker, whose own dog will be included when the project is finished, said it has gathered such momentum through his Facebook page and word of mouth that he is being overwhelmed with requests to have beloved pets included.
The cost ranges from $20 to $50, depending on where the animal appears (there is even a Rainbow Bridge — spots there are $20). DeCracker said so many people want their pets in the mural now that he’s running out of space on the boat and the towpath, so he is opening spots on the far bank, where he hadn’t planned to put animals. Those spots, for $25, are limited. They must be claimed by Monday.
“We are finishing it up,” DeCracker said about the 8-by-32-foot mural, which began in the fall and is being painted in donated space owned by Sean Dobbins. “Obviously, we can’t paint outside in January.”
He said one of the challenges for the artists has been to size the animals properly, which has been difficult given the variety of photos submitted, many of them coming over the phone. Nonetheless, having their pets immortalized in the mural, even if they’re all not proportionate, is what’s most important to the owners. People love their animals, DeCracker said.
In the middle of the project he caught Covid-19 from someone who was dropping off a donation and a photo of their pet. It turned out not to be such a bad thing; after DeCracker told the contact tracer about the mural, she thought it was such a good idea that she gave DeCracker a $100 donation to have her dog included.
He said that Mural Mania has looked at the canal from many different perspectives but never before from the standpoint of animals. He thought it would be a popular concept to put pets in the mix, and bundle it with a fundraiser for the Humane Society.
Checks and photos can be submitted by mail to Mural Mania, PO Box 42, Lyons, NY 14489. DeCracker also can be messaged through his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mark.decracker. He can provide information on how to submit photos and make payments electronically.