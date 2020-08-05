LYONS — With this week, Aug. 2-8, being National Farmers Market Week, New York state farmers markets are celebrating with “Give Back NY” at markets across the state.
It’s an opportunity to honor those who have supported farmers markets, local agriculture and food producers, and local food throughout the current health crisis, said Joan Delaro, executive director of the Lyons Main Street Program.
“Overwhelmingly, consumers have put their faith in farmers markets as a source for safe, healthy foods for themselves and their families,” Delaro said in a release. “We want to celebrate that tremendous support by opening our markets during National Farmers Market Week to partner with local food pantries to collect both food and cash donations to help those who have been experiencing hunger, especially during our COVID 19 health crisis.”
The Lyons Farmers Market will host local food pantries on Saturday, Aug. 8 at the market, which is open from 9 a.m. to noon. Food pantries will be available to accept donations while building awareness of food insecurity within local communities.
“We ask you to join our celebration and encourage donations to pantries,” Delaro said.
Some food pantries may have restrictions or guidelines on how donations can be accepted during the COVID 19 crisis, but here are suggestions on how you can participate:
• Purchase local food from farmers/vendors at the market for donation;
• Donate money to the food programs to help them achieve their mission;
• Farmers and vendors can donate to the food pantries at the end of the market day;
• Take shelf stable products to the market for donation. (Some pantries may not accept these.)
The Lyons Farmers Market also will be celebrating National Farmers Market Week with a Give Back NY food drive. Farmers and vendors will be at the market with a full array of locally grown and prepared food.
“We are pleased to announce that the Lyons Community Food Pantry and Helping Hearts Community Closet will be at the market throughout the market day to collect donations to support their mission to alleviate hunger in the community,” Delaro said. “We encourage our customers, farmers and vendors to join us in our food donations drive, share the bounty and together, we can build a healthy community for all.”
For more information, contact Delaro at lyonsnyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.