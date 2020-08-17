The Wayne County Community Endowment’s Wayne Emergency Relief Fund, launched in early May, awarded its first grants totaling $11,250 to six organizations supporting Wayne County residents adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Emergency Relief Fund focuses on supporting immediate and urgent needs, recovery as nonprofits return to normal operations, and resiliency relief to help nonprofits most crucial to communities’ ability to thrive.
The first rounds of grants were awarded to:
• Arc of Wayne, $1,500 — To purchase school supplies for youngsters receiving early intervention services and in the preschool at the Roosevelt Children’s Center.
• Catholic Charities Community Services, $1,250 — To upgrade appliances at client residences due to overuse and increased cleaning required during the pandemic.
• Family Promise of Wayne County, Inc., $2,500 — To provide emergency alternate guest housing and support for homeless and low-income families that are struggling.
• House of John, Inc., $2,500 — For operational support to continue the essential work of this comfort care home in Clifton Springs.
• Newark Food Closet, $1,000 — To purchase supplies to keep this essential food pantry up and running for those in need.
• Williamson United Methodist Church Food Pantry, $2,500 — To purchase supplies to continue operations of this emergency food distribution site.
To donate: Any individual, family, business or organization can make a contribution to the Emergency Relief Fund. Donations can be made online using a credit card at www.racf.org/WayneRelief or mail a check payable to Wayne Emergency Relief Fund, c/o Wayne County Community Endowment, 500 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14607.