LYONS — The Mission Team at the Newark First United Methodist Church traditionally organizes a trip to Redbird Mission in Kentucky with the young members of the Church.
There, youth learn new skills while they serve others, by doing some basic construction projects such as building stairs, laying roofs and working with bricks and mortar.
Because of the restrictions necessary to contain the COVID-19 virus, the Church arranged a field trip to assist Family Promise of Wayne County with renovations at its newly acquired Day Resource Center at 3 Holley St.
With a grant of $1,500 from the United Methodists Women’s Conference, plus donations from Jerry Haers at Phelps Cement and Travis Wohlrad at 4 Seasons Rental in Newark, the group of approximately 15 teens and adults worked on a rotating schedule from Tuesday to Friday, July 28 to 31. Their work included creating a patio, building a picnic table, repairing and painting a wheelchair ramp and fencing in the children’s play area.
Family Promise of Wayne County (affiliated with National Family Promise, founded in 1986) is a network of local congregations and organizations that is bringing community resources together to help homeless families regain their housing, their independence, and their dignity. Family Promise provides these families with a temporary home while helping them secure long term, sustainable housing. Resources for job placement, transportation, clothing, counseling and child care are also available.
For more information about Family Promise, contact Graig Roberts at (585) 233-8364.