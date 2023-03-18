I remember the first time I ever saw Jim Boeheim. Except, at the time, I didn’t have any idea who Jim Boeheim was.
It was 1975, the summer after my freshman year in high school, and a bunch of buddies and I enrolled in the weeklong “Big Orange Basketball Camp” on the campus of Syracuse University.
SU hoops was hot at the time. The team was just a few months off its first appearance in the Final Four — a totally unexpected and unprecedented trip to San Diego where the Orangemen (their nickname at the time) joined college basketball elites Kentucky, UCLA and Louisville to decide the national championship.
The architect of that stunning run through the NCAA tournament by the ’Cuse, which was considered a football school in those days, was head coach Roy Danforth, who always reminded me of a young Johnny Carson. We fellows figured that Coach Danforth ran the camp, and we all were super excited to meet him.
However, when we gathered for the first introductory group session and pep talk, we were not greeted by a Carson lookalike. It wasn’t even Ed McMahon, but rather a tall, bespectacled man with a drastically receding hairline named Jim Boeheim. My buddies and I looked at each other and said, “Who is this dude?” Of course, I don’t think we used the word dude back then.
Boeheim was Danforth’s main assistant coach, but sorry, a bunch of 13-, 14-, 15-year-old kids didn’t know for assistant coaches, especially back in those days. We also didn’t know that at most sports camps around the country, head coaches were simply the drawing cards, while their assistants did most of the real work. That’s called “It’s Good to Be the King.”
So, Boeheim gave a nice little talk — I think — and explained that we’d be seeing a lot of him over the next few days, which we did. Coach Roy spoke to us during one evening session, as I recall, but that was it.
Still, it was a fabulous experience. One of the most popular campers was a young Roosevelt Bouie from Kendall, N.Y., who would be one of Boeheim’s first great recruits for SU when he became head coach a year later. At that camp, though, Rosie wasn’t known for his slam dunks or his signature Afro but rather for the fact that, at a skinny 6-foot-11, he was always suffering leg cramps in the summer heat and humidity. On one of the evening outings, they took all us campers to a Syracuse Chiefs baseball game at MacArthur Stadium. About halfway through the game, we heard terrible moaning from a few rows behind us. We turned around to find Rosie, his long frame stretched across about six or seven small stadium seats, clutching his hamstring and writhing in pain. “Rosie’s got another cramp,” we all said.
I digress (though I’m entitled to because this is my column).
Anyway, a year later, with Danforth having departed for Tulane, Boeheim was named the seventh head coach in SU basketball history … and he remained the seventh head coach … and remained … and remained … and remained … until last week when, after 47 seasons, 1,015 wins, 10 regular-season championships, seven conference tournament championships, four more Final Fours and one very special national championship, his own assistant coach, Adrian “Red” Autry, succeeded him as the school’s eighth head coach. That’s eight coaches, by the way, for a program that started in 1900.
A diehard Orange supporter (as you may be able to tell), over the years I’ve not only had many other opportunities to meet and talk to coach Boeheim, to write about him and his teams for this newspaper, to cheer and root for his squads as a plain old fan, but I also have gotten to know and love his hometown of Lyons. I lived there for the first few years out of college, on Montezuma and Cherry streets; I’ve met a lot of folks who are friends of Boeheim — Jim Blandino, Patty Alena and Mike DeCola, to name three — and best of all, my wife is a Lyons Lion.
So, while many are trying to figure out why Coach Boeheim has chosen now to retire, I think I have enough insight to know exactly why:
Back in November I traveled to Champaign, Ill., to visit my two predecessors as Finger Lakes Times publishers, Mark Lukas and Paul Barrett, who are now very successfully running the News-Gazette in that city. While the three of us had dinner one evening at Nando’s restaurant downtown, who should walk in but Coach Boeheim, all his assistants and their traveling party; the Orange (their nickname these days) were in town to play the University of Illinois the next night. This time — unlike my experience in 1975 — I knew exactly who the man was, so after we finished our dinner, the three of us walked over to say hello.
It was a very friendly though brief visit because we didn’t want to interrupt their dinner too much, but I asked Coach Boeheim if he wouldn’t mind taking a photo with me, which he graciously agreed to, Mark snapping it with his phone with Paul looking on from behind.
As the season and events have played out, I’m quite certain Coach Boeheim thought it all through, remembering the great players and teams he’s guided, the great games he’s been a part of, the championships he’s won, the accolades he’s received and one very special meeting in Champaign with not just one, but three FLT publishers and said, “Yep, that’s a wrap.”