In conjunction with Wayne County’s Bicentennial, a 200-mile Torch Relay has been mapped out to take the Bicentennial Torch through each town in the county. The relay requires at least 200 runners and will take place over five days, from Aug. 14-18.
Runners can sign up now to carry the torch for one (or more) of those miles. Each runner pays a small fee and can choose which mile of the relay and which day they want to run. If runners want to run with a friend, two people may sign up for the same mile. The cost of $22.20 per runner includes a commemorative T-shirt, medal, and collectible race bib.
The relay will start at the Palmyra Fair Grounds on the first day of the Wayne County Fair and conclude in the same place five days later. All participants are invited to run the 200th mile Aug. 18 as the Torch will lead the Wayne County Fair parade through the village to the fairgrounds in Palmyra at 6:30 p.m. This is at no additional charge, and runners do not need to sign up for this last mile.
Bicentennial Committee members Jeff Washburn and Jim Paprocki spearheaded the effort by creating the route and online mapping, mile by mile, with each route passing by numerous local historic sites.
“We wanted more people to be aware of the variety and quantity of historic sites in Wayne County,” Washburn said. “This route highlights some of the significant ones, like the Soldiers Monument at Marion Cemetery.”
Paprocki, who created the online maps in conjunction with his work with the Wayne Historians Organization, said, “We have a huge online database of documented historic sites that we hope to showcase concerning Wayne County history.”
The route will average about 40 miles per day and will pass more than 100 historic sites. All runners will be accompanied by a crew car and historic vehicles. Each day will start where the last day ended. Transportation will be provided to get the runners from the gathering point to the start of their mile and then back to the gather point.
Runners must be at least 16 years old and be prepared for the weather and a variety of running surfaces. On Day 2 there will be a special “relay” for kids 15 and younger at the Sodus High School track. This will require a separate sign up and costs $5 per runner. Kids will each get a medal and have a chance to carry a torch in honor of the event. Walkers and persons with special needs and abilities are also encouraged to participate in either the main event or the Sodus track event.
For additional information, including the entire route, maps by day, mileage points, historic gathering and staging areas, and approximate start times for each mile, visit www.WayneCounty200.com and click on Bicentennial Events and then Bicentennial Torch Relay. Once runners determine the day and mile they would like to run, click on “Run Sign Up,” which allows runners to sign up and pay for participation in this historic event.
Anyone with questions can contact Jeff Washburn at jefferywashburn57@gmail.com.
The Wayne County Bicentennial Committee is coordinating a year-long community celebration to mark the county’s 200th birthday.