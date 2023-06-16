LYONS — Wayne County Nursing Home staff and residents celebrated Nursing Home Week May 14-20 by highlighting the joys of working with the elderly and enjoying the camaraderie between residents and staff.

The theme this year was "Cultivating Kindness" as Mother Teresa quoted, “Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier." Each unit selected a theme and decorated in their related theme. Residents and staff had fun dressing up based on their department/unit theme. Fun events for the week included: Friendship rock painting, mindful mile walk, staff relay races, gardening, making a community quilt, African drum performance, and Employees Appreciation Day.

An employee recognition service also was held to recognize employees for their years of service. Chairman of the Board Phil Eygnor (Huron), and Town Supervisors Richard Lasher (Rose) and Lynn Chatfield (Wolcott) attended to express their appreciation for staff’s dedication. The following employees were given awards:

5 years of service: Jessica Beadle, LPN; Dennis Jones, FSW; Kimberly Scott, HHA; Rashwada Tarver, from HHA to CNA; Gina Tricamo, Receptionist

7 years of service: Karen Bulman, HHA; Brenda DeLisio, CNA; Patricia Linzy, CNA; Lorie Snyder, HHA

10 years of service: Cassandra Ross, LPN; Paula Rushman, LPN

15 years of service: Danielle Peters, CNA; Mary Rutkowski, Clerk Typist

20 years of service: Teisha Cook, LPN; Clydette Gonzalez, CNA; Misty Winter, CNA

25 years of service: Felecia Gray, CNA; Amy Lawson, LPN

30 years of service: Patty Bullock, ADON; Donna Forjone, Supervising RN

Perfect Attendance Award: Terry DeCola, Activity Aide; Vicki Strong, Principal Account Clerk; and Tanisha Whitfield, Admission Coordinator.

Recently, three individuals retired with decades of service and dedication to Wayne County Nursing Home: Susan Wagoner, CNA (22 years); Kristine Poole, Sr. Clerk Typist (20 years); and Deborah Feiock, LPN (34 years). Greateful residents and staff wished them well.

The nursing home would like to thank everyone who supported the events, including Assemblyman Brian Manktelow for providing certificates of achievement for the employees.