LYONS — Wayne County Nursing Home staff and residents celebrated Nursing Home Week May 14-20 by highlighting the joys of working with the elderly and enjoying the camaraderie between residents and staff.
The theme this year was “Cultivating Kindness,” as Mother Teresa quoted, “Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.” Each unit selected a theme and decorated in their related theme. Residents and staff had fun dressing up based on their department/unit theme.
Fun events for the week included friendship rock painting, mindful mile walk, staff relay races, gardening, making a community quilt, African drum performance, and Employee Appreciation Day.
An employee recognition service also was held to recognize employees for their years of service. Chairman of the Board Phil Eygnor (Huron) and town supervisors Richard Lasher (Rose) and Lynn Chatfield (Wolcott) attended to express their appreciation for the staff’s dedication.
The following employees were given awards:
• 5 years of service: Jessica Beadle, LPN; Dennis Jones, FSW; Kimberly Scott, HHA; Rashwada Tarver, from HHA to CNA; Gina Tricamo, Receptionist.
• 7 years of service: Karen Bulman, HHA; Brenda DeLisio, CNA; Patricia Linzy, CNA; Lorie Snyder, HHA.
• 10 years of service: Cassandra Ross, LPN; Paula Rushman, LPN.
• 15 years of service: Danielle Peters, CNA; Mary Rutkowski, Clerk Typist.
• 20 years of service: Teisha Cook, LPN; Clydette Gonzalez, CNA; Misty Winter, CNA.
• 25 years of service: Felecia Gray, CNA; Amy Lawson, LPN.
• 30 years of service: Patty Bullock, ADON; Donna Forjone, Supervising RN.
• Perfect Attendance Award: Terry DeCola, Activity Aide; Vicki Strong, Principal Account Clerk; and Tanisha Whitfield, Admission Coordinator.
Recently, three individuals retired with decades of service and dedication to Wayne County Nursing Home: Susan Wagoner, CNA (22 years); Kristine Poole, Senior Clerk Typist (20 years); and Deborah Feiock, LPN (34 years). Grateful residents and staff wished them well.
The nursing home would like to thank everyone who supported the events, including Assemblyman Brian Manktelow of Lyons for providing certificates of achievement for the employees.