WAYNE COUNTY — As part of the yearlong celebration of Wayne County’s Bicentennial, another event is slated for the public not only to experience history but to be part of an historic event.
During the week of Aug. 14, the Bicentennial Torch Relay will make history by having runners cover a 200-mile route in one-mile intervals around the county in one week. They will travel through each of the county’s 15 towns and seven villages, and past many important historic sites. Runners for this week-long, 200-mile county route must be at least 16 years old.
In addition, in an effort to include younger citizens, all Wayne County youth ages 5 and up are invited to “Run into History” on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Sodus High School Track from 6 to 8 p.m. Pre-registration is requested by Aug. 14.
This special event will allow young runners to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime effort to chart 200 miles of history around Wayne County. They will be scheduled into flights of similar ages to complete their initial choice of one, two or four laps around the track (a lap is 400 meters or ¼ of a mile). Each lap will be counted and tallied toward the total number of miles run during the week-long Torch Relay.
Since this is not a competition, the laps will not be timed only counted for completion. Each runner’s name will be announced before running. They will be given a runners’ bib and a Bicentennial Torch Relay medal. They will get to pose for post-run pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities at the track. Runners wishing to run more laps will be able to sign up at the event for additional time on the track.
“We really want our county’s youth to experience this community effort and be a part of this special celebration of our county’s history,” said Bob Oaks, co-organizer of the run.
There is no fee to participate or attend, but a parent, guardian or chaperone should pre-register all runners for the event online before the event. Bicentennial sponsor Reliant Credit Union will provide volunteers for this event which takes place near their Sodus branch. Parents, friends, and relatives are encouraged to come watch and cheer for their favorite youth runner as they participate in this historic event. If families cannot access the online registration, they can email jefferywashburn57@gmail.com.
Runners also are still needed for the 200-mile countywide relay. Adults and teens age 16 and older can still sign up for a mile or more of their choice around the county. For more information on this and other Bicentennial Events visit www.WayneCounty200.com.