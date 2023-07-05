ROCHESTER — A former Wayne County man accused of taking more than $1 million to restore classic cars, but allegedly not doing the work, was charged with a felony last week by federal officials.
Clark P. Rittersbach, 49, who now lives in Florida, was charged Friday by criminal complaint with wire fraud. The charge has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
The case was announced in a press release by Trini Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelyn Hartford, who is handling the case, said Rittersbach owned and was the sole manager of Concours Classic Motor Cars in Macedon from approximately 2006 until at least 2021. The company, which specializes in the restoration and sale of antique vehicles, has many international customers.
According to the complaint, since at least 2017 Rittersbach billed three people for acquisition and/or restoration work on their antique vehicles that he either did not complete or did not perform at all, despite communicating to them via email and text message that he had. As a result, officials said Rittersbach obtained at least $1.15 million dollars fraudulently.
• Between April 2009 and April 2019, one alleged victim — from Pennsylvania — paid Rittersbach to purchase or restore numerous vehicles on his behalf. However, officials said the person became aware of instances in which Rittersbach lied about work done or vehicles purchased in order to obtain money, including a 1932 Dusenburg Murphy.
• Between 2014 and May 2021, a Canadian resident paid Rittersbach to acquire and/or restore six rare and high-value antique automobiles in exchange for payments totaling $374,000. These automobiles included a 1964 Porsche 356C, which the person did not receive.
• In 2008 another alleged victim — who lived in the United Kingdom and France — entered into an agreement with Rittersbach to restore a 1926 Rolls-Royce “Silver Ghost” he purchased from an acquaintance of Rittersbach. By December 2021, the buyer became suspicious that Rittersbach was not doing the restoration work and requested verification, at which time Rittersbach became unresponsive.
Federal officials said the person hired a private investigator and an attorney, who were able to locate the Rolls-Royce in late April 2022. However, very little restoration work had been done.