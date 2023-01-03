MACEDON — An Erie Canal bridge that was rehabilitated and converted into hiking and biking use only is one of nine projects included in the 2022 state Historic Preservation Awards.
“Preserving notable landmarks across New York allows us to celebrate our shared history and honor our collective past,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “I congratulate this year’s recipients on their efforts to capitalize on our historic and cultural resources to build a brighter future for our state.”
The Quaker/O’Neil Road bridge over the Erie Canal, a project by the state Department of Transportation, was one of two bridge projects given the Excellence in Historic Preservation for 2022.
The DOT said it is pleased with the recognition.
“The New York State Department of Transportation is committed to modernizing our infrastructure to meet the demands of the 21st century and serve the needs of all users of the transportation network,” the DOT said in a statement to the Finger Lakes Times. “We are proud to receive this Historic Preservation award for our Quaker/O’Neil bridge project, which restored a historically significant structure and also created new opportunities for pedestrians, hikers and bicyclists to enjoy the Erie Canalway Trail and Empire State Trail.”
The $3.8 million project included trailheads for the canal trail, as well as the installation of interpretive wayfinding signage near the bridge.
The agency said the bridge was originally constructed in 1914 and was closed to vehicular traffic in 2017 because of deterioration.
According to the DOT, construction began in spring 2020 and was completed by fall of the same year.
Created in 1980, the state Historic Preservation Awards are presented by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation each year to honor excellence in the protection and revitalization of historic and cultural resources.
“Historic preservation is collaborative work and we welcome the opportunity to recognize projects that harness the energy and demonstrate the remarkable potential of historic preservation,” Parks Commissioner Erik Kulle said. “We are proud to be an active partner on projects throughout New York State and congratulate all of the individuals and groups who make preservation possible. Their extraordinary efforts and creative visions are inspirational and have positive, long-lasting effects in our communities.”