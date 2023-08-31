MACEDON — The town’s Heritage Festival on the Erie, a free community event celebrating the bicentennials of Macedon and Wayne County, returns to Lock 30 Canal Park starting at noon this Saturday.
The event also features the World Fife and Drum Festival, with special performances, a torch light parade, and fireworks. Macedon-based Towpath Volunteers are the hosts.
Activities for all ages are offered, including live music by String Fingers (1-4 p.m.) with line dancing instruction by Terri Anderson (2-3 p.m.), World Fife and Drum Corp demonstrations, and the popular oldies act Ruby Shooz from 5-8 p.m.
Local craft vendors, service organizations and businesses will have booths set up to share information, sell products, and share their history in Macedon. There is no ATM on site so bringing cash is recommended, the town said.
There will be plenty of activities for children, including a bounce house, slide, rock climbing wall, and pony rides. Between noon and 4 p.m., boat rides will be offered on the Erie Canal on the Colonial Belle. The boat will load in Macedon, go through Lock 30, travel to Palmyra and return. Sponsored by the town, these limited rides will be free to the public with tickets available at the information desk.
Additionally, KQ Percherons will be providing horse-and-wagon rides from the entrance of the Canal Park to the pavilion.
“I want to invite everyone to join us on Saturday, Sept. 2 to celebrate the 200th birthday of the town of Macedon,” Macedon Supervisor Kim Leonard said. “Our Macedon Heritage Festival Committee has worked very hard the past few years to prepare for this historic Bicentennial event. This fun event offers something for every member of the family.”
The festival event is funded in part through the support of the New York State Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.
Additional festival sponsors include Alpco, JD Chapman Agency Inc., K&D Disposal, Waste Management, Walmart, United Rentals, VanBortel Chevrolet, Infinite Audio, and the Town of Macedon.
Originally home to the Seneca Nation, Macedon was settled in 1789 on land acquired in 1788 as part of the Phelps and Gorham Purchase. The first settlers were Webb and Hannah Harwood. The town of Macedon was officially formed by New York state legislation in 1823. In April 1823, Wayne County was formed from Ontario County.