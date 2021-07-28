MACEDON — A Macedon man is dead after jumping into the Erie Canal to save his dog Tuesday morning, Macedon police said.
Emergency crews responded to Lock 30 in the Macedon Canal Park a little after 8 a.m. after Michael F. Singer, 36, of Macedon, who was fishing with his 4-year-old son, jumped into the water east of the lock gates to rescue his dog, police said.
The area near the lock gates is popular with anglers.
Police Chief John Colella said the victim apparently got caught in the current and was recovered by divers later in the morning. The dog survived, said a firefighter who was at the scene.
The boy was not injured and was reunited with his mother at the scene, Colella said.