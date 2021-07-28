MACEDON — Police have identified the victim of a drowning in the Erie Canal Tuesday morning.
Michael F. Singer, 36, of Macedon, was recovered from the canal by Wayne County Sheriff’s Office divers nearly two hours after he jumped into the water to rescue his dog, who had fallen in, said Macedon Sgt. Steve MacNeal.
Singer had been fishing with his 4-year-old son just east of the lock gates at Lock 30 when the dog fell in a little after 8 a.m.
The child and the dog were uninjured, said MacNeal.
Also responding to the scene were the South Macedon and Macedon Center fire departments, Palmyra Police Department, New York State Police, Macedon Town Ambulance and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.