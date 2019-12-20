MACEDON — Paul Kenyon, who was set to take over as Macedon town supervisor Jan. 1, has died.
Sandy Pagano, the current Macedon supervisor who was to step down at the end of this year after serving one four-year term, confirmed Kenyon died Wednesday night.
She said he had been battling cancer for some time, but appeared to be making improvement, so his death came as a surprise to her and others at Town Hall.
“He thought he was moving in the right direction,” she said Thursday. “We’re all kind of in a state of shock. It’s just weird that he’s gone. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and family and kids.”
Kenyon, a Republican, had served on the Town Board for 25 years. On the board, he was serving as deputy supervisor.
Kenyon formerly served on the Palmyra-Macedon Board of Education; after stepping down, he was named the district’s human resources director.
Pagano said the Town Board already had planned a special meeting on Monday for some public hearings, and will now add appointing a supervisor for 2020 to the agenda.
Pagano said she was looking forward to stepping down from the position, but would “entertain” staying on if board members are OK with it.
Her understanding is that whomever is chosen by the board would serve for the coming year, with an election set for next November to fill the remaining three years of the four-year term.
Kenyon’s funeral arrangements have not been announced.