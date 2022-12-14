MACEDON — This Wayne County town is among eight upstate municipalities sharing $1 million in canal-related improvement money through the latest round of Regional Economic Development Council Initiative grants.
The Canal Corp. said the grants support improvement projects in communities along the canal system to promote “recreation and tourism through investment in the functionality and beautification of areas surrounding the canal and Canalway Trail.”
Macedon is receiving $150,000, which equals the richest grant awarded for canal-related projects. The money will be used for Gravino Park Canal Access Improvements. Gravino Park is on East Main Street near the Erie Canal.
The Canal Corpo. said the goal of the Macedon project is to “improve recreational amenities and overall accessibility to the park.”
Improvements are planned to the playground, parking lot, bathrooms, and general gathering spaces. Funds also are slated for sidewalk and intersection improvements to create access between the Erie Canal and trail, nearby ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions, and downtown.
Town Supervisor Kim Leonard was pleased to hear the Macedon project received funding.
“I personally received a call from New York Canal Corp. Director Brian Stratton extending his sincere congratulations on our grant submittal for Gravino Park, and (he) stated our application received the highest scoring points and was at the top of the chosen ones,” she said. “Kudos to our grant team, and a special thanks to Mike Cocquyt at LaBella Associates for working tirelessly and reviewing each grant application on behalf of the town of Macedon prior to their submittal. The New York State Canal Corp. and the town of Macedon have had a long-standing working relationship, and we look forward to continuing additional improvements along one of our greatest resources, the New York State Erie Canal.”
Stratton said “the grants awarded through this program demonstrate our continued commitment to supporting vital economic development in these villages, towns, and cities that will allow them to prosper for the next generation of residents and visitors.”