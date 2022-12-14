Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. &&