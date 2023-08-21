MACEDON — This Wayne County town will be holding a ribbon-cutting event to mark the construction of Trolley Stop Square, a new pocket park on Main Street, from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Supervisor Kim Leonard, the town will have project profiles featuring past grants and upcoming state grants the town intends to apply for, including NY Main Street and the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The funds for Trolley Stop Square and a downtown study were provided by New York State Homes and Renewal’s New York Main Street Program.
The Tuesday event will feature light refreshments catered by The Dainty Donut Factory, The Purple Painted Lady and Salvatore’s Old-Fashioned Pizzeria.