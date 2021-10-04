MACEDON — It seems that just about anything powered by fossil fuels has an electric alternative these days — from the cars we drive to the gadgets we use to maintain our lawns.
So it should be no surprise that those fossil fuel-guzzling boats and watercraft we love are getting electrical makeovers as well.
And now, it’s happening with canal tour boats.
Macedon-based Erie Canal Adventures, owned by Brian and Allie Keenan, is envisioning a fleet of tour boats powered by electrical propulsion. Over the summer, it converted one of its vessels from diesel to electric power as part of a pilot project through the New York Power Authority, which assisted in the costs of the retrofit. The additional funding from the Power Authority was welcomed, Brian Keenan said.
“The cost between the two (electric and diesel) is significant,” he said. “Not so much the motor. The motor vs the internal combustion engine is almost the same. The difference is you have to buy batteries. Lots of batteries.”
Enter the state’s new Green Boats program. Through the Reimagine the Canals initiative, the New York Power Authority and New York State Canal Corp. are offering incentives to support the conversion of fossil fuel-powered vessels of qualifying tour, rental and charter boat operators on the canal system to electric propulsion.
The Power Authority and Canal Corp. said the upfront cost of converting watercraft to electric motors and batteries remains the largest obstacle to widespread adoption of clean energy technologies along the canal system. The Green Boats program looks to offset the initial capital costs, with funding amounts depending on the scope of work and the number of vessels per applicant.
“Our investments will demonstrate that electrification is easily within reach and will help galvanize both boat operators and local governments alike to fully commit to the electrification of watercraft in the coming years,” said Gil Quiniones, president of the Power Authority.
Erie Canal Adventures, which operates at a canal marina it owns called Erie Macedon Landing, was selected for the pilot project.
Keenan said they learned a lot from the pilot project Erie Canal Adventures undertook this summer with one of its 42-foot tour boats, which are essentially houseboats in the shape of a traditional packetboat. The fleet was formerly Midlakes Navigation before the Keenans bought them, along with the marina, three years ago.
“You don’t know what you don’t know until you do this thing,” Keenan said.
While the electric motor conversion was relatively simple — it took similar space in the boat — there was significant tinkering done when trying to find the most effective propellers for the vessels, which he said are fairly heavy.
They went through four different ones before finding one they liked.
The boat, which was not rented out this season, performed well with its electric engine — it was supplied by Elco Motor Yachts, a manufacturer based in Athens, Greene County.
“In many ways, it performed better than we hoped,” Keenan said.
The motors are actually more powerful than diesel, and because the electric boats are computer-controlled, operation is far easier — something that the novice boater will welcome, Keenan said.
“We want them to have a great customer experience,” he said. “We want them to be successful.”
The changeover from diesel to electric makes sense for a number of reasons, including the environment and the enjoyment of the boaters.
“(The diesel engines) are loudish,” he said. “You are hearing a fair bit of engine noise. With the electric, it’s like a Tesla.”
There’s also no exhaust and no sheen in the water from the boat motor, he noted.
“There’s no fluid in the system,” Keenan said.
While there are upfront costs to conversion from diesel to electric, there is a payback — from maintenance to fuel costs to winter storage, he said.
Erie Canal Adventures hopes to offer the boat for the next canal season as part of a fleet of 12 in Macedon, although there are things they still need to learn, said Keenan, like how far you can go on a battery, at what speed, and where boaters can find charging stations.
Keenan said most canal docking facilities have power available, but it takes longer to charge than on one specifically designed for that purpose.
Challenges aside, Keenan believes in the need to move away from fossil fuel-powered engines.
“I think this is the future of boating in general,” Keenan said, noting that the Maid of the Mist fleet at Niagara Falls is electric and that even some ocean freighters have gone electric or hybrid. “This is a game-changer on the environment.”
However, because of the costs, the transition of the fleet to electric will take time, even with financial assistance from the state, Keenan indicated.
“It’s a new frontier,” he said. “We have a very successful business. We had a record amount of customers. We don’t want to make a radical move to hurt the business.”