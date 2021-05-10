CANANDAIGUA — One of this community’s most popular and beloved dining places, Macri’s Deli & Cafe, is moving.
The Macri family has announced it closed the doors to its current location at 699 S. Main St., the former Wegmans Plaza, on May 1 and will reopen by May 28 in a new location at 810 S. Main St. on the City Pier across from Seager Marine.
The Macri’s lease with Wegmans is not being renewed and the owners say they want to downsize into a smaller space.
The family-run business first opened as J. Macri Grocery Store at 91 Pleasant St. in 1924. The founder was James Macri and it offered “all things Italian” in terms of grocery items and food made to go, featuring many family recipes and homemade dishes. That store closed in 1983. In 2012, James Macri’s nephew, Frank Macri, and his son, Tommy, decided to bring back the family business. They opened in January 2013 in the former Wegmans Plaza in space once occupied by Koozinas Restaurant.
James Macri’s son, Billy, joined in the new venture, adding his famous sausage to the menu.
Macri’s menu features authentic Italian sandwiches, pizzas made in a Cuppone electric oven imported from Italy, beer and wine and an Italian bakery. The mozzarella cheese is made fresh by Tommy Macri.
The new Macri’s site operated last year as a small store and deli that was owned by Seager Marine. It is being remodeled for Macri’s and will offer much the same popular menu items, but with limited inside seating. Outdoor seating will be added to cater to traffic generated by the lakefront and pier.
Another thing that won’t change is the friendly-family atmosphere, according to Tommy Macri.