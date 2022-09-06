TYRE — The town of Tyre has $2.8 million worth of assets from the former Magee Fire Department in its possession.
The Town Board must now decide what to do with those assets.
A special board meeting has been scheduled by Supervisor Beth Partee for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 to hear recommendations from the board’s fire department committee on how the town should utilize real property and equipment going forward.
In May, the state Supreme Court granted a petition filed by State Attorney General Leticia James to dissolve the Magee Volunteer Fire Department. The judge named Canandaigua attorney Stephanie Barnes as receiver to determine the assets and liabilities and make a recommendation on how they should be handled.
The assets include two firehouses, fire vehicles, apparatus, and building contents. The town had to pay about $169,000 in outstanding unpaid bills and liens as part of the arrangement to obtain the assets.
The Town Board accepted the assets and liabilities in July and Partee asked the fire department committee to make a recommendation in 30 to 60 days.
The Magee Fire Department ran into trouble in 2019. It was cited for violations of its gaming permit related to its bingo games. It also was cited by the state Labor Department for safety violations at the two firehouses. With the support of the Town Board, the attorney general’s office moved to dissolve the 72-year-old department.
The town has contracted with the Galen-Clyde Fire Department for fire protection services this year and 2023.
The board also directed the town’s engineering consultants to move ahead with details of the proposed creation of a water district that would extend east on Route 318 from the Pine View Circle housing development to Black Brook Road and then south to connect to a water main on Worden Road, creating a loop. Water would come from the village of Waterloo.
In other action, the town dog control officer proposed a moratorium on the construction or operation of any new dog kennels or pet breeding facilities in the town. There was discussion but no action was taken.