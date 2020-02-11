TYRE — The Magee Fire Department may lose its bingo and games of chance licenses and be fined $5,000 by the state Gaming Commission for several bingo and charitable gaming law violations.
But the state Gaming Commission, meeting Monday in New York, softened the punishment by saying the penalties may be suspended if the department complies with all bingo regulations with no new violations over the next three years.
The Commission voted 4-0 to accept the report and recommendations of Hearing Officer Clark Petschek. Petschek recommended that the Commission revoke the fire department’s bingo license and bingo ID number and games of chance ID number and declare the department ineligible to apply for a new license and numbers for a year. He also recommended the $5,000 fine.
But Petschek and the Commission further recommended that the imposition of the penalties be suspended for three years, subject to the department’s immediate and full compliance with all charitable gaming laws and regulations.
It was recommended that if, at any time during the three-year period, the department violated any charitable gaming laws or regulations, the suspension would be revoked and the penalties reimposed immediately.
The Commission also endorsed a recommendation that if the department does not violate any charitable gaming laws during the three-year suspension period, the penalties should be dismissed in full at the conclusion of that period.
The department faced 13 charges, but two of them were dismissed by the Commission Monday. They deal with failure to disclose the name and criminal history or information of an active member who would work bingo games in the department’s application for a bingo license and engaging in the unlicensed sale of bell jar tickets.
Fire Chief Craig Reynolds declined to comment and referred questions to David Page, president of the department Board of Directors. Page said he did not watch the live stream of the Commission meeting and will not comment until he is notified of the results.
The charges were filed Oct. 23 and upheld at a Dec. 10 hearing.
The department contracts with the town of Tyre to provide fire protection services.