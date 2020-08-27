TYRE — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a local firefighter was charged earlier this month after an alleged incident near del Lago Resort & Casino.
Donald J. Bennett, 52, of Route 318, was charged with three counts of second-degree harassment. The charge is a criminal violation.
The sheriff’s office issued a brief press release on the case Wednesday, after the Finger Lakes Times received anonymous information. Sheriff Tim Luce and Lt. Mike Schell, the department’s public information officer, confirmed the details of that information.
The alleged incident happened about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 8, when del Lago staff noticed a strong odor of smoke.
Members of the Magee Fire Department responded, also noticing an odor and a slight haze, and later finding an allegedly illegal burn at Bennett’s home.
Bennett, also a Magee firefighter, allegedly came out of his house naked and threatened to shoot firefighters. They retreated and police arrived a short time later.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation also charged Bennett with illegal burning. He will answer the charges in Tyre Town Court.