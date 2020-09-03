CANANDAIGUA — Starting next week, registered voters in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties will be getting postcards telling them all they need to know about casting their ballots in the Nov. 3 general election, including their three options.
“There’s never been an easier time to vote,” Charlie Evangelista, Democratic commissioner for the Ontario County Board of Elections said.
Last month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring county boards of elections to inform voters of upcoming deadlines and make sure absentee ballots can be used. The order requires local boards to send a mailing postcard by Tuesday (Sept. 8), outlining all election deadlines.
There will be three options for voting:
• People can vote at their usual polling site on Election Day. Those sites and the times for voting, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., will be listed on the postcard.
• There will be a nine-day period for early voting, starting Oct. 24 and ending Nov. 1. Sites for early voting can be found on the postcards and on the website for each county board of elections.
• Voters can apply for an absentee ballot, either by contacting their local board of elections, going to the board website or accessing a portal from the state Board of Elections website — elections.ny.gov.
While the political calendar deadline for applying for an absentee ballot (not in person) is Oct. 27, elections officials are urging people to apply as soon as they are able. People can apply in person by Nov. 2, but ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 to count, and elections official are urging people to mail them in sooner.
Applying for an absentee ballot is a two-step process. After voters apply, ballots are mailed out after the ballot has been certified by the state in late September.
Evangelista said more than 20,000 absentee votes were cast in Ontario County for the June primaries, largely due to concerns over COVID-19, and there are estimates that 50% of the ballots cast in the November election may be by absentee vote.
“Our office is extremely busy with requests for absentee ballots,” he said, estimating that 200 to 400 requests are coming in each day.
Evangelista said while there have been concerns nationally about the postal service’s ability to deliver the ballots, that has not been the case locally.
“To date, our post office has been effective and timely in receiving and delivering all of our mail,” he said.
Evangelista added that many people have called the Ontario County Board of Elections, asking if polling places will be open Nov. 3, and they will be. He added there has been a lot of misinformation on social media about that related to COVID-19.
“Health and safety protocols are in place for voters that are voting in person,” he said, adding that social distancing and disinfecting measures will be taken, and workers and voters will be required to wear masks.
To be an eligible voter on Nov. 3, people not currently registered to vote have until Oct. 9 to do so. Voters who are registered but have moved have until Oct. 14 to make the change.