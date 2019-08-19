WATERLOO — The future of the vacant Main Street School will be discussed at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.
The board accepted a purchase offer for the iconic 1928 landmark building from Lakewood Development II LLC of East Syracuse in March 2018. The sale price was $600,000, with the purchase agreement allowing the deed transfer to be delayed until the company gets state housing funding finalized.
Susan Kimmel of the company asked for and received approval from the board to extend the deadline to conclude the sale. Now the board will get an update. The school closed in 2014.
In other action, the board will be asked to set the school tax levy for the 2019-20 school year at $12,461,451 and set the Waterloo Library tax levy at $223,746.20.
The board also will be asked to adopt tax rates per $1,000 of assessed value of $18.22 for Fayette and Tyre portions of the district, $18.78 for the Waterloo portion of the district, $20.24 for the Seneca Falls portion and $24.95 for the Junius portion.
Library tax rates will be 33 cents in Fayette and Tyre, 34 cents in Waterloo, 36 cents for Seneca Falls and 49 cents in Junius.
School tax collection will begin Sept. 1 and be accepted without penalty until Sept. 30. Starting Oct. 1, a 2-percent penalty will be added to unpaid taxes and starting Nov. 1, a 3-percent penalty will be added. No taxes will be accepted after Dec. 2, when the bills will go to Seneca County for collection.
