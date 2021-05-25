GENEVA — The city is on track for a June groundbreaking for the Routes 5&20 Corridor Reconfiguration and Downtown Streetscape Project.
The city awarded the low bid earlier this month to Geneva-based Nardozzi Paving and Construction, said Joe Venuti, the city’s director of public works. Nardozzi submitted a bid of $10,289,500, beating out three other contractors.
The first phase of the major public works project, the streetscape work, runs up Castle Street from Routes 5&20 to North and South Main streets; Main Street to Seneca Street; and Exchange Street going east from Castle to the intersection with Lake Street.
The second phase of the project is a redesign of 5&20 in the downtown area. It includes reducing the bustling four-lane highway to two lanes in a transition that starts at the cloverleaf and transitions back to four lanes past the Lake Street intersection. The project is designed to encourage greater pedestrian and bicycle connectivity between downtown and the lakefront.
Venuti noted that the bids were reviewed and confirmed by the city’s project engineering consultants, Barton & Loguidice.
“A tremendous amount of pre-construction planning and document processing is now underway,” said Venuti. “I know that both the contractor and the city staff are excited to get this long-awaited project underway. We anticipate a project pre-construction meeting to be held within the next few weeks.”
Venuti said that when the contracts are signed, an official notice to proceed will be issued, officially starting the project.
“Specific work zone schedules and details will be forthcoming, but we expect that groundbreaking will be sometime in June,” he said.
The streetscape project goal is a more pedestrian-friendly downtown, which includes reducing the lengths of street crossings, along with bike shelters and sidewalk seating. “Green infrastructure” includes plantings and permeable surfaces designed to slow and filter stormwater runoff into Seneca Lake.
The Routes 5&20 portion of the project is to be done in 2022.
Merchants in the work zone are anxious about how the project will affect their businesses. One of the bid requirements is that their storefronts remain accessible.
Michael Mills, director of the Geneva Business Improvement District, said the agency is staying on top of project developments.
“We are in constant contact with the city about this project and are working to ensure they provide advanced notice of each phase of construction, expected impact, and that the city and contractor will provide necessary signage to help customers find downtown businesses,” said Mills. “And we will regularly inform our members, and share updates across the Geneva BID social media platforms and our website, genevadowntown.com.”
The Routes 5&20 Corridor Reconfiguration and Downtown Streetscape Project is funded with over $4 million in money from the city’s $10 million award in the state’s 2016 Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Additionally, the city received $1.8 million in 2019 through the state’s Regional Economic Development Council program for the streetscape portion of the project.
The city had bonded — a form of municipal lending — to pay for the remaining costs after state aid. However, bids came in higher than expected, and the city is using additional state highway aid from the recently passed 2021-2022 state budget to make up for funding shortfalls.