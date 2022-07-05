SENECA FALLS — On Monday morning, all that remained of Ferrara Building Supply Inc. were smoldering piles of twisted metal and a small white shed against the white east wall of the iconic West Bayard Street business.
Firefighters were still at the scene at 6 a.m., spraying a high arc of water on areas of the structure that were ablaze. Seneca Falls police said fumes that were emanating from remnants of the building were “horrid.”
In spite of the wreckage, Matthew, Sarah and Stefania Ferrara, the third-generation owners of the business that started in 1959, put a statement on their Facebook page that indicated it would reopen as soon as possible.
“The Ferrara Lumber family would like to thank everyone for their tremendous support. A huge thank you to the first responders, we hope every one of you is safe. We are hoping to have the business up and running within the week at our Rumsey Street location. More to come. We are down, but not out!,” the post read.
Meanwhile, the Seneca County Fire Investigation Team is working to determine how the fire ignited at the rear of the building’s east side and spread into the retail side of the store, which faces West Bayard Street.
According to published reports, when the first responders arrived shortly after 5:30 p.m., flames were shooting from the canal side of Ferrara Lumber, which is just across the street from the Seneca Falls Fire Department. The business, which does not have Sunday hours, appears to have been closed at the time.
It took fire departments from four counties — Seneca, Ontario, Cayuga and Wayne — about three hours to bring the fire under control. Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.
Water was pumped from the Cayuga-Seneca Canal to help fight the fire.
Seneca Falls Fire Chief Allen Larsen was not available Sunday to provide further details.
More than 100 messages that were left on the lumberyard’s Facebook page expressed sorrow about the blaze, but also hope for a rebuild and promises of support.
“Yes tears, we were devastated hearing this heartbreaking news. We’re so very sorry this happened,” Kathy Beaver wrote. “Very relieved you have a plan to reopen. We couldn’t imagine not having Ferrara Lumber in our town.”
“Blinking back tears but I have a feeling this community, it’s is ready to support you in every way possible,” Allison DelFavro wrote. “Seneca Falls loves Ferrara Lumber.”
Renee Smith Mooneyhan echoed the sentiment. “The community is with you — hoping we all remember the importance of our local businesses who support their communities so we can now show up for Ferrara,” she wrote.
According to Ferrara’s website, the business opened 63 years ago when local building contractor Matthew Ferrara knew from his own experience that there was no local source for lumber and other building materials in his Seneca Falls community. He worked side by side with his two sons, Samuel Ferrara and Matthew “Zoomer” Ferrara to establish a reputation for quality products, knowledgeable staff and honest business practices.
In 1980, Matthew sold his business to his sons. Two years later, a 4,000-square-foot expansion of the main business location was constructed to permit a full line of hardware, kitchen, and bath products to be showcased properly.
In 2008, the business was passed down once again. Now, the third generation of Ferraras are “on the job and ready for business. The core values of Ferrara Building Supplies, Inc. remain the same: blending a good business sense with a commitment to both the community and the family,” it says at ferraralumber.com.
Ann Sandroni, who owns the Downtown Deli in Seneca Falls. reassured the Ferraras that local people are in their corner.
“Sending love,” she wrote. “Ferrara Lumber and the Ferrara family are a huge part of Seneca Falls. We are here if you need anything!! Hang in there we know you will be back stronger then ever.”