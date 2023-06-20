PENN YAN — The public is invited to open-house events later this week as the board of directors at Milly’s Pantry embarks on a $2 million capital campaign to renovate the well-known Main Street building.
“We view our physical building as an enabler of our service mission,” said Jan Barrett, board president. “We believe it has endless potential for providing program participants, volunteers, staff, market patrons, and community members with the space and resources to address food insecurity, ensure academic readiness, and empower youth and families with educational and skill-building programs.”
The events are slated for 5-7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the 19 Main St. site. The pantry is named in honor of the late Camilla “Milly” Bloomquist, a beloved Yates County resident who started and oversaw a number of programs that helped thousands of children in the county for decades, including the weekend backpack and school supplies programs, and Christmas for the Needy.
Milly’s Pantry was established in 2008 to address food insecurity and academic readiness among local K-12 students. The former Odd Fellows building also is the site of the Pinwheel Market & Café, a fundraising arm of the pantry.
Those attending the open houses can learn more about the renovation project, tour the building, view the plans, and meet Milly’s Pantry staff, board members, and volunteers.
Butler said through two signature programs, staff and volunteers serve more than 1,000 children each year.
The weekend backpack program provides healthy, non-perishable food for children who rely on their in-school meal program for much of their daily food intake.
The school supplies program provides students in the Dundee and Penn Yan school districts with teacher-requested, grade-appropriate school supplies, assuring that each child — regardless of income — is prepared for the school year.
Butler said to meet its mission, Milly’s Pantry needs renovations to its facade and roof, a new HVAC system, and repairs to the fire escape to restore access to the currently shuttered third floor. She added that installing an elevator and other accessibility features will — for the first time — make Milly’s Pantry fully accessible.
In 2019, Milly’s Pantry was awarded a $521,000 grant as part of the $10 million in state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds awarded to Penn Yan. Butler said the project also has $35,000 in foundation funding, and officials have identified historical tax credits valued at $750,000.
To take advantage of those funds, Milly’s Pantry is launching the capital campaign to secure donations and matching funds. Officials are asking the community to contribute to meeting the basic needs of local children and helping them achieve a successful future.
“Milly’s Pantry is committed to helping every child in our community reach their full potential,” said Denise Shay, executive program director. “With the generous support of our volunteers, members, and donors, we’ve made great strides in making sure all Yates County students are prepared for academic success in the classroom, but we know there is still much work to be done. That’s why we’re launching this campaign — to raise the funds we need to renew and upgrade our building, which will have a transformative impact on our ability to fulfill our mission.”