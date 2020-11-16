GENEVA — What Boy Scout Troop #1 may lack in numbers it makes up for in commitment and enthusiasm.
The troop, with just five members, meets every Thursday at the Happiness House gymnasium. The troop’s precursor pack was formed in 1994 by parents who felt their sons deserved a chance to participate in Cub Scouts.
But those youngsters, according to Unit Commissioner David Bush of Manchester, suffered from conditions that made it difficult for them to join existing packs. Some were paraplegic, others had cerebral palsy or autism, and still others had Down syndrome.
Those parents’ efforts, along with the sponsorship of the Free and Accepted Masons Ark Lodge 33, resulted in the birth of Geneva’s Cub Scout Pack #1 some 26 years ago.
A lifelong Scout himself, Bush, of Manchester, became unit commissioner for the pack and troop in 1998 after retiring as an elementary school teacher. He still makes the weekly drive to Geneva, his commitment to the troop and its mission obvious to a casual observer. He’d like others to know the Cub Scout pack and Boy Scout troop exist and welcome new members.
Originally formed for boys with special needs, nowadays Pack #1 and Troop #1 are open to all. Bush said the leaders have vast experience and training and feel they are well qualified to lead Scouts of all ages and abilities.
“We have a viable troop and pack,” he said. “We think we have a pretty decent program, but it doesn’t do any good if we don’t have any kids.”
Aidan Parsons, 17, of Fayette is a Waterloo High School senior who has been with the troop since he was a Cub Scout and his grandmother, Valerie Parsons, was the pack leader. It’s a role she still holds today.
Aidan is a Star Scout and patrol leader, and also a member of the Sea Scouts Ship #303 based in Irondequoit Bay.
Aidan, who is on the autism spectrum, takes computer technology classes at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES. He’s mulling over a potential Eagle Scout project. It’s clear Scouting has gotten into his blood.
As his grandmother led a pack meeting with 7-year-old Sebastian Sell and his 5-year-old brother, Liam, Aidan and Bush assembled a wooden tripod with ropes for a troop activity.
Valerie Parsons said she got Aidan involved in Cub Scouts so he could socialize with other kids his age. Aidan himself says Scouting has provided a network of friends and a path to good character.
“(It’s given me) connections you wouldn’t have otherwise, and that helps a lot,” he said. “I probably wouldn’t be as a good a person as I am now. I’d probably be more mean and nasty.”
When the inaugural class of Cub Scouts became older, Bush said Troop #1 was established by the same committee, many of the same leaders, and the same sponsor.
Over the troop’s 26 years, many Scouts have earned First Class, Star and Life Awards. Two — Daniel McGhan of Geneva and Bob Quinn Jr. of Clifton Springs — became Eagle Scouts. Quinn Jr.’s project was developing a children’s garden at Happiness House in Canandaigua, complete with two raised flower beds and a tree. Now 34, he’s a trained assistant scoutmaster for Troop #1.
Quinn Jr. was not at the recent meeting, but his father (and Scoutmaster) Bob Quinn Sr. was. He said his son, who is mildly autistic, has earned his general equivalency diploma. Quinn Sr. thinks Scouting played a crucial part in his son’s development toward adulthood because each merit badge offers an opportunity to learn a life skill and leadership.
“It’s taught him a lot,” Quinn Sr. said. “It builds character for sure.”
Earned, not given
Bush said he’s often asked if Troop #1’s Scouts have earned “real” merit badges. The answer is a resounding “yes!”
“The Scouts from Troop 1 work as hard (usually harder) as any other Scout to complete all of the requirements for all of their badges,” he said, adding when Quinn Sr. became Scoutmaster he made it clear that all merit badges and badges of rank would be earned. “That policy has continued ever since. Sometimes it takes a long time to earn a badge, but he earns it.”
At the recent meeting, Aidan was joined by AJ Cripps, 15, of Rushville, who attends the P-TECH program at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES. AJ usually comes to the Scout meetings with his cousin, who couldn’t make it that evening.
The young men were tackling the cooking merit badge that night, working on how to assemble a cooking station in the woods with a pot over an open fire and how to plan a menu and shop according to a budget.
As AJ and Aidan consulted with Bush on different knots attached to the wooden tripod where a pot hung over an imaginary fire, Dan Cripps talked about Scouting’s effect on AJ, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, more commonly known as ADHD.
Cripps said his wife’s boys were part of Troop #1 and AJ started tagging along “and we’ve just continued.”
“He enjoys coming,” Cripps said. “He and Aidan get along well. They have a lot of similar interests outside of Scouts.”
AJ enjoys hiking and camping, and Cripps sees him coming out of himself a little more because of Scouts.
“It gives him something to focus on,” said Cripps, adding the small group allows for fewer distractions and more one-on-one attention.
“If there were 15 of them I don’t know what we would do,” he joked.
Bush patiently instructed on the different types of knots but also connected the lesson to other skills, asking AJ and Aidan why the wooden structure was called a tripod and noted the same knots were the ones they had used setting up tents at the Babcock-Hovey Boy Scout camp in Ovid.
After the ropes were unbound, Bush joked that it was now the young Scouts’ turn.
“I hope you paid close attention because you have to put it back together,” he said.
When the hands-on portion of the lesson was complete, Bush sat down with AJ and Aidan and talked about compiling a grocery list for a campout. He showed them a small spreadsheet and discussed creating a menu to hit all food groups and how to calculate costs per unit according to a budget. He said he aims to teach life skills in a way that will appeal to the young Scouts.
“If you know how to use a computer and how to use Excel it will calculate it for you,” he said.
It’s not a short drive from Rushville, but Dan Cripps is happy to make it because Troop #1 is making a difference for his son.
“We all have kids that have one issue or another,” he said. “This is just a different pace and allows AJ to keep up with it.”