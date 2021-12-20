SHORTSVILLE — The Christmas card elves have put in a busy few months, and for that Aimee Orbaker is eternally grateful. So too are the nursing home residents who were on the receiving end of close to 12,000 cards.
Last year, Orbaker launched a project to deliver holiday cards to area nursing homes. An avid Christmas card writer herself, Orbaker initially decided to “adopt” and write cards to Clifton Springs Nursing Home residents because her late grandmother worked there and her parents were raised in Clifton Springs.
That early, simple plan snowballed — thanks to word of mouth and social media. Individuals and organizations alike signed on to the Holiday Cards for Nursing Home Residents effort. When all the pens were put away and bundles delivered, Orbaker said 4,832 cards were dropped off last year, distributed to 1,518 residents at 19 facilities in five counties.
With such success, there was no doubt the project would happen again this holiday season. But Orbaker knew she needed a little extra help, so in late summer she approached a few friends and fellow sorority sisters asking if they would serve as area coordinators. Agreeing to collect and distribute the written Christmas cards were Tracy Blair of Clifton Springs; Robbin Alexander of Hilton, Monroe County; Donna Quigley of Erie County; and Bobbi Jusko-Gibble, who serviced Chautauqua and Allegany counties. These women worked their own contacts and spread the word to solicit cards on their social media channels.
Orbaker did the same in September, telling volunteers “to get your red and green pens out and start collecting your cards to work on now if you like.”
The “card creators,” as Orbaker calls them, purchase Christmas cards and write holiday messages in them before dropping them off at locations organized by the area coordinators.
“They can (write) one or they can do 900,” said Orbaker, who did not pick that higher number out of thin air: She said one mother-daughter duo made it their mission to write a few Christmas cards each night after dinner for a few months. Their efforts amassed 900 cards.
Thanks to them and all contributors, the project almost tripled in scope this year. Orbaker said the outreach grew to include 50 facilities in nine counties (Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, Yates, Monroe, Allegany, Erie, Livingston and Chautauqua). And — drum roll please — 11,692 cards were delivered to 5,166 residents the weekend of Dec. 11-12.
“It’s crazy,” Orbaker said. “I love it. It’s so fun. Just to think we have touched so many people. ... That is an enormous number.”
That one donation of 900 finished cards was unusual; Orbaker said most come in smaller batches of five to 20 cards and it’s those multiple smaller gifts that make the biggest impact.
“Every card counts,” she said.
With the help of the area coordinators who collect and deliver, this year’s program allowed the cards to stay local, so to speak. In the Finger Lakes hub, 4,041 cards were collected and shared with senior living facilities in those counties.
Spreading far and wide
Next year, Orbaker anticipates even more growth and noted the idea may even replicate across the country. While visiting in Virginia for Thanksgiving, Orbaker’s sister hosted a party and asked attendees to “bring a beverage and bring some cards.” A friend of one area coordinator lives in Las Vegas and wants to distribute cards there.
Tracy Blair of Clifton Springs first got to know Orbaker in the seventh grade and offered to help her longtime friend last year with deliveries.
“She was going to be on the road all day so I said, ‘Why don’t I tag along with you?’ “ Blair said.
This year, Blair offered to have a card collection point on her front porch; she also helped Orbaker deliver last weekend. She and Orbaker have decided this project will be one of their holiday traditions and Blair is already planning to help solicit new nursing homes for next year.
Her collection point received 800 cards during the month of November; every day she’d peek to see what had been left.
“The interest is there,” Blair said. “I think people enjoy writing out cards and the thought they might give a little cheering up to the residents.”
And although pandemic visitation rules have loosened since last year at this time, “there’s still a lot of residents that don’t have family anymore. It’s a little bit of Christmas cheer to them,” Blair said.
Kim Sciotti, director of the Vienna Gardens Independent Senior Living Facility in Phelps, agreed. She plans to put the Christmas cards at each resident’s table setting on Christmas morning, along with gifts the facility has.
Sciotti said Orbaker reached out to see if she could drop off cards and she was more than willing to accept and grateful to her for thinking about Vienna Gardens’ residents.
“In such said times it’s nice to see acts of kindness out there,” Sciotti said. “I can’t wait for Christmas morning for them.”
Orbaker said such kindness couldn’t happen without the card creators, area coordinators, her employer Wadhams Enterprises (which bought cards and encouraged employee participation) and the Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua. Although she had the initial idea, she knows she couldn’t do this much work on her own.
“It’s only through the participation of everyone that this momentous distribution has happened,” she said. “They helped bring a little bit of joy to people who can’t be where they want to be on a holiday.”