WATERLOO — Christmas may be 7-year-old Ayriana Emerson’s favorite holiday, but she sure knows how to do Valentine’s Day right.
Ayriana and her mother, Ashley, are busy today dropping off Valentine’s Day gift bags to 275 nursing home residents at the Huntington and DeMay living centers in Waterloo and Newark. Each of the bags contains a stuffed animal, a signed card from Ayriana, and other trinkets like small notebooks, a pen and word searches.
The mother/daughter duo have coined this effort “Kindness is Contagious.” And, although Ashley Emerson is the one who has spread word of the project online and facilitated its logistics, the idea was inspired by Ayriana alone — prompted by a visit to Huntington Living Center earlier this year to see a relative recovering from Covid-19.
“Now walking into a nursing home as adults is one thing,” Ashley wrote in an email. “It’s a way of life and we know what to expect ... But when I see the world through my child’s eyes I realize what children see ... she sees sadness and loneliness in the residents who do not get visits.”
Ashley said Ayriana asked her what they could do to make a difference and show the nursing home residents they are loved. The two brainstormed, and it was Ayriana’s idea to buy a stuffed animal for each person — “so they’ll have something to hold onto,” Emerson said, with Ayriana adding “and snuggle with,” just as she was doing with her own “Rainbow Kitty,” a stuffed animal she’s had since she was 6 months old.
Ayriana said she felt sad some nursing home residents don’t have visitors and she wanted to “make people happy and make a difference.”
It’s clear thinking of others is in her nature. When asked why Christmas is her favorite holiday, Ayriana replied it’s because she likes to give gifts.
Each Valentine’s Day bag contains a handwritten note by Emerson and signed by Ayriana (see accompanying box). Initially, the idea was to raise $200 to purchase enough stuffed animals for 100 Huntington residents, but when that goal was surpassed, Ayriana said wanted to keep on going.
“Ayriana is like we’re making it happen and she did. We’re making it happen,” Ashley said.
Ayriana’s younger brother, Greyson, was born at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital six months ago, so Ashley felt a connection to that community and contacted DeMay Living Center.
The Emerson family planned to drop off 175 Valentine’s gift bags at DeMay Monday morning, and a Zoom call with some of the gift recipients was scheduled for later in the day “so she can hear from them face to face with no mask; I’m super excited for her to do that,” Ashley said.
The family had arranged to bring the gift bags to the third-floor residents at Huntington Monday afternoon. Debbie Lockett, Huntington’s assistant administrator, said a party is planned at that time and Ayriana will be able to distribute the bags. Although some groups already have sent in some Valentine’s cards to the residents, the gift bags will be a most welcome addition.
“When her mom first called me, I asked, ‘How old is your daughter?,’ and when she said 7 years old, I said, ‘Oh, my god. She came up with this?’ “ Lockett said, adding the community support during the pandemic is much appreciated. “It’s really something awesome that she put this together, to be able to give to the residents.”
Ashley and her husband, Josh, are grateful for those who have supported the Kindness is Contagious project. Ayriana is too; her mother said “she has been so blown away” by her teachers and classmates who have lent a hand in the after-school program.
“I’ve loved watching her grow as she realizes all these people matter,” Ashley said. “When I was 7, I was more concerned about who took my crayon and didn’t give it back. She has made her father and I so proud.”