CANANDAIGUA — With the holiday season approaching, area organizations are working on projects to support those in substance abuse and mental health recovery.
The Partnership for Ontario County and its Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition will be putting together holiday food baskets for people in recovery.
“The coalition is always looking for ways to better our community, celebrate recovery and bring people together,” said Jacquelyn Goebel, a Geneva High graduate who is the Partnership’s substance abuse prevention coordinator.
“COVID-19 has exacerbated isolation for many people, and the coalition wants them to know they are not alone,” added Tracey Dello Stritto, the Partnership’s executive director.
The project will be active for much of December, with monetary donations being accepted until Dec. 6. People can go to each organization’s website to learn more.
People who want to donate food can start Dec. 16, with the baskets to be delivered by volunteers that weekend (Dec. 19-20). Dello Stritto and Goebel said people have already signed up to sponsor baskets.
The other project is a digital platform, designed mainly for youth, with information on substance abuse prevention and other topics. The Partnership is working with a social media design company in Rochester to launch it by the end of the year, and the website address will be announced sometime in December.
“We started talking about this a year ago. It’s a one-stop shop for prevention information following focus groups we had over the summer with youth from the county,” Dello Stritto said. “We asked them where they turn for information on drugs, vaping, bullying, cyber-bullying and other topics. This will give them an understanding on these topics, as well as education and information.”
The project will be funded, in part, by a donation from the third annual “Painted Pinky,” a 5-kilometer race held virtually this year in late October and early November. The event honors a former track and field star at Canandaigua Academy who was known for her colorful fingernails with the exception of her pinky finger, which she frequently painted black.
The local race began one year after the young lady lost her battle with addiction. Since then, many friends and race supporters have painted their pinky finger black as a tribute.
Diane Johnston and Connie White, members of the race committee, said this year’s virtual race raised close to $20,000. That money will be donated to the Partnership for its programs including its Community Support Center, with the Ontario ARC also getting a donation.
“We had about 180 people sign up, which we were thrilled with. We did pretty well considering the situation with COVID-19,” said Johnston, who recently retired as director of community mental health services for Ontario County. “I have known several families who have lost children due to the opioid epidemic, so this is personal for me.”
“We also had an amazing response from our race sponsors. Several actually bumped up their sponsorship, and we expected the opposite because of the (COVID-19) pandemic,” White added. “They were very generous.”
Goebel said the digital prevention platform will address a variety of topics. She added that the coalition is also planning a number of other projects to celebrate health and recovery, including a “Dry” 5K, book club, and yard signs made from donated political signs.
Dello Stritto said the Partnership and its coalition are always looking for new members. Meetings are on the third Tuesday of each month.