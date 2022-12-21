ROSE — It was a labor of love, for the Amish and their Englisher friends and neighbors.
Last Saturday, nearly 250 people gathered at the former Barbara Jean’s furniture store for an auction and luncheon to raise money for Albert and Ella Hershberger, an Amish couple from Lyons who are burdened by medical bills for their ailing daughter. Everything — from auctioneer Jim Hoyt’s time, all of the items that were sold and the food that was served — was donated.
“Be sure that you write the story so that people know that we are ever so grateful,” said one of the Hershbergers’ friends who helped organize the event. “We just want to thank everyone who helped in any way at all.”
The Amish don’t carry any kind of conventional health or property insurance and typically take care of their own when a crisis occurs. However, this young lady’s illness is proving too much for the small Amish community of 30 families around Lyons.
The Hershbergers’ friends, who agreed to speak to the Times on their behalf, declined to be specific about her illness or how much money needed to be raised, but when asked if it were “thousands and thousands,” the aforementioned friend said that was putting it gently.
He did say the Hershbergers’ daughter, who is in her 20s, was very ill and was recovering in a clinic. Her condition varied from “one day to the next.” The whole community was praying for her.
Because the Amish believe that use of individual names can be construed as prideful, they asked that no Amish, even the organizers, be singled out in print. Additionally, the effort to help the Hershbergers, they said, was collective, and all had roles, from making donations to preparing the meal to helping out at the auction itself to parking cars.
No one took credit for the idea of an auction; Hoyt said the Hershbergers’ friends came to him. They said that Hoyt, when he heard about the young woman, came to them to volunteer his services.
In any event, Hoyt said Tuesday the auction raised more than $50,000 to help cover the astronomical medical bills.
“I have worked with the Amish for a long time,” said Hoyt, who waived the buyer’s premium for bidders and took no money for himself. “I wanted to give something back as best I could.”
Hoyt and two other volunteer auctioneers, Larry Warfel and Chester Gerard, took half-hour turns selling items. There were hams, wagon wheels, household goods, and tools that were sold in the first half-hour.
English and Amish alike donated hundreds of items to sell, from quilts and farm implements to toys, sporting goods and furnishings. There was even a unicycle and a claw foot bathtub, livestock, and tons and tons of gravel.
The Hershbergers’ friends said items also came from other area Amish churches. The food for the luncheon was prepared by “Amish ladies,” Hoyt said. There was no cost to eat, but donation boxes were placed on each table and filled up quickly.
Jessica Charles of Wolcott said her employer, Kreher’s Eggs, donated 30 dozen eggs. A sanitation worker, she herself gave some furniture and slipped a $20 bill into a donation box.
“I drive for the Amish, and it is just a wonderful community,” Charles said. “They are always kind, caring and giving.”
Jim Green of Waterloo was poking around, looking at small-engine and lawn and garden items. He said he wasn’t aware that the auction was a benefit until it was explained to him, after which he readily admitted he would be happy to contribute.
“I know about medical bills,” he said.
The Hershbergers joined the Amish community in Lyons 12 years ago, moving there from western New York. They own a roofing business, their friend said.
For those who would like to donate to the Hershberger family, checks may be sent to the Lyons National Bank’s Clyde branch in care of the Amish Medical Fund. The address of the bank is 4 William St., Clyde, NY 14433. Checks should be made out to the medical fund, the Hershbergers’ friends said.