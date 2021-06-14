GENEVA — Kathy Roberts is feeling grateful these days.
Friday marked the first anniversary of surgery that removed a cancerous tumor in her cervix, and unlike many others who undergo such procedures, the kindergarten teacher at West Street School didn’t need chemotherapy or other treatments to address any spread of the disease in her body.
So far, so good for the Waterloo resident, who has taught for 25 years, 21 of them at West Street.
A local organization formed to support people battling cancer, Thrive to Survive, supported her throughout her ordeal, and Roberts wanted to provide a little support in return.
“Thrive to Survive really helped me,” she said.
Ever the educator, Roberts made it an educational experience for her 12 kindergarteners. The kids took part in a May fundraiser called Pennies for Students, where students, working with their families, collected pennies to donate to Thrive To Survive.
Roberts sent a letter home with each child, telling the parents of what she had gone through as a cancer survivor — something she related to her students as well — and of her fundraising class project.
As part of the exercise, which fit into a class lesson plan that included counting by 10 and making collections, a graph was set up to show how the fundraising effort was going.
They started with a single jar.
“Our jars grew and our graph grew,” she said proudly. “We started with this little jar and had to keep getting more jars.”
The students collected 5,608 pennies. That’s $56.08 for those who don’t want to do the math.
The children presented those pennies Thursday to Thrive to Survive volunteers Eileen Halling, a retired Geneva teacher who worked with Roberts, and Roseann Moffe, one of the Thrive To Survive co-founders.
They, too, know something about cancer. Halling has stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, but is in what she calls the third year of “intermission,” meaning she’s doing well.
“I thought it was a death sentence, and it was not,” she said.
Moffe is a melanoma survivor.
Roberts has plenty of reasons to be thankful. First off was a reminder from her health insurer that she was overdue for her three-year cervical screening. And then there was her new gynecologist, Dr. Francis Finneran of Thompson Health, who has an office in Geneva. He listened to Roberts explain how tired she was and that her back ached.
She was convinced it was some weight gain or the stress of the job that made her feel that way.
“I had symptoms (of cervical cancer), but I didn’t know it,” Roberts said.
Pre-cancerous cells showed up in a pap smear, so a biopsy was done, she said. That one was clean, but her doctor ordered a cervical core biopsy that would provide a better assessment.
“I had been optimistic up to this point,” Roberts said.
But on March 16, 2020, her husband Matt’s birthday, she got the news that she had cervical cancer.
It was in an early stage, or so they thought. She was referred to an oncologist at UR Medicine’s Highland Hospital, Dr. Richard Moore, who wanted another biopsy. It was then they found a tumor in her cervix. The cancer was further along than originally thought.
“All this is happening during COVID,” noted Roberts, explaining that most doctor appointments were by Zoom. And when she went in for a radical hysterectomy that removed the uterus and cervix on June 11, 2020, she was on her own. No visitors — not her husband or two teens — were allowed to visit because of hospital restrictions.
It’s all good since then, she said happily.
“My cancer is gone,” she said, noting she goes back every three months for pap smears and physicals with Moore at Highland. She’s amazed at how much energy she has. The days of hitting the sack at 8 p.m. are over, she said.
Cancer hits home in the Roberts family. Her husband lost a brother and a sister to cancer within three years.
“We know too much about cancer,” she said.
Roberts is thankful for her doctors and the support of the school district, as well as her friends, family and Thrive to Survive volunteers. To raise money for the cancer-support organization, Roberts did the 5-K virtual walk that replaced the annual Middle Finger 5K-10K race that has been virtual the past two years because of the pandemic. Race organizers expect its return along the north shore of Seneca Lake next spring.
Roberts, who Halling said is one of the best teachers she’s been around, plans to open up the penny drive to the community next year to raise additional money.
Jen Harris, another of the Thrive to Survive founders, praised Roberts.
“I’m always in awe when someone like Kathy, who faces such a difficult diagnosis, can show such resilience and grace by paying it forward,” she said. “It really always humbles me a bit and reminds me of why we volunteer so much of our time and energy into Thrive To Survive.”