CLYDE — The seven students in Caitlyn Garvey’s special education class at Clyde-Savannah Elementary School are diverse in their ages, abilities and behaviors.
Some of them have limited speech. Five of them have one-on-one aides.
The children are first-, second- and third-graders. While not an easy room, district officials say that students in the self-contained space have made great strides in communication and language development in their time with Garvey.
It’s the reason that late last year, during a surprise school assembly of cheering students, appreciative colleagues, local dignitaries and media, Garvey received the Milken Educator Award from the Milken Family Foundation, which includes an unrestricted cash prize of $25,000. Garvey is the first person from the Clyde-Savannah Central School District to receive the award.
“I thought at first they maybe had the wrong person,” Garvey said recently. “It’s not like I set out to win anything or make the newspaper. I just teach from the heart and I do what do to make my students feel good. I feel like this is a big win for the whole Clyde-Savannah (staff). There are so many hard-working people, and everything I know, I learned from someone else.”
Hailed as the “Oscars of Teaching,” Milken Educator Awards inspire and uplift with the stories of educators making a profound difference for students, colleagues and communities. The specific states and schools on this year’s winners’ list remain a closely guarded secret until each award is announced.
Garvey said she had no idea it was happening for her until the moment it did.
The award was presented to Garvey by Milken Educator Awards Vice President Stephanie Bishop and New York State Department of Education Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Teacher and Leader Development Alex Trikalinos.
“I am proud to welcome Caitlin Garvey to the Milken Educator Network and congratulate her on this well-deserved honor,” said Bishop, herself a 2001 Virginia Milken Educator. “Caitlin engages students through innovative methods to reach their highest potential, adapts instruction to the needs of every child, and displays exceptional leadership in the classroom, school and district.”
The awards will honor up to 40 elementary educators in the 2022-23 school year. Over the past 35 years, more than $140 million in funding, including more than $73 million in individual awards, has been devoted to the overall Milken Awards initiative, which includes powerful professional development opportunities throughout recipients’ careers.
Garvey designed the curriculum with the help of specialists in speech pathology, assistive technology, autism, and more. Garvey uses experiential activities in small groups to take advantage of students’ existing skills and de-emphasize barriers to learning, finding creative ways to engage each child.
Students use crayons to highlight words they know and are still struggling to master, and manipulatives to form compound sentences. Others use speech-generating devices to communicate. Whatever their level, Garvey holds students to their highest academic potential, closing educational gaps and building skills that will impact students for life.
Students in her class saw an increase in multiple reading levels. On average, most students go from only being able to read a few words to being able to read several sentences or more at a time.
Garvey, who taught many grade levels before moving to special education, has served as grade-level leader and sits on the building leadership team. She mentors other teachers and has led professional development on differentiation and student engagement strategies.
Garvey earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature and inclusive childhood and middle childhood education from Nazareth College in 2011 and a master’s in literacy education from SUNY Oneonta in 2021.
Along with the financial prize, recipients join the national Milken Educator Network, a group of more than 2,900 top teachers, principals and specialists. The network serves as a resource for fellow educators, legislators, school boards and others dedicated to excellence in education.
The honorees will attend an all-expense-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles, where they will network with their new colleagues as well as veteran Milken Educators and other education leaders about how to increase their impact on K-12 education.