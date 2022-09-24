CANANDAIGUA — For about four decades, the Gleaners Community Kitchen on North Main Street fed the hungry, Monday through Friday, at no charge.
Covid-19 arrived early in 2020, forcing the kitchen close for two years — although bagged lunches were prepared and made available.
On Sept. 6, the Gleaners reopened in its location behind St John’s Episcopal Church, again serving hot meals. The public can access the kitchen from St. John Street, a dead end off Howell Street.
Kitchen Manager J.T. Squires took over the program in July after Tom Carter retired following 10 years in charge. A Canandaigua native, Squires has degrees in food service from Finger Lakes Community College and SUNY Delhi.
“I get food from Foodlink in Rochester, Wegmans and from donations,” Squires said. “We serve hot lunch Monday through Friday, using fresh produce and making the meals as nutritious as I can. We don’t question anyone who comes in the door. If someone is hungry, they are welcome.”
Squires said people from many walks of life come in, with many elderly becoming regular customers or “guests,” as he calls them.
“After being closed for two years, we are slowly getting more and more people each day as the word gets out that we are open again,” Squires said.
Patrons can arrive at 11 a.m. to socialize and enjoy snacks, coffee or other beverages, followed by the hot meals being served.
Last Tuesday, Squires was going to make goulash with ground beef, corn, cheesy garlic bread, and a beverage. However, he received a surprise delivery of donated green peppers, so he switched to stuffed peppers, still putting the ground beef to good use.
Squires said an 82-year-old woman who uses a walker struggled to get to the kitchen site in the rain on a recent Monday. He ended up giving her a ride home.
“Transportation is a big issue for many elderly. Those living in the senior-citizen facilities need a bus to get here and back,” he said. “I’m talking with the county about getting a special bus run to and from the kitchen to the senior facilities.”
“We get veterans, homeless and families with children experiencing hard times,” Squires added.
Squires said volunteer teams of 3-5 people make the program work, allowing him to handle the food preparation.
Bob Gusciora of Canandaigua has volunteered at the kitchen for the past 10 years, preparing food and washing dishes.
“It’s a nice program that allows people to get a free hot meal, but also socialize and form friendships with others,” Gusciora said.
To donate to the program send a check to Gleaners Community Kitchen, 183 N. Main St., Canandaigua, NY 14424, or donate at gleanerskitchen.org.