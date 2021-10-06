SENECA FALLS — The Cayuga Nation Police Department will conduct its third annual meat raffle to benefit Special Olympics this weekend.
The raffle will be conducted from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Union Springs Fire Department on Route 90.
The Nation is paying $3,000 for meat and other items for the raffle, which will involve 40 rounds of ticket numbers selected randomly with chances to win turkey, prime rib, shrimp, scallops, boneless ham, pork loin and New York strip steak. There will be a $5 super round in which two winners will receive one of the meat items offered.
The public is invited.
Heading up the raffle is Nation Police Capt. June Wordan and Sgt. Mike Murray.
“Over the years, the Cayuga Nation has been very generous in supporting the Special Olympics and have contributed thousands of dollars for our annual meat raffle,” Worden said. “This cause and the tangible benefits it offers to so many is important to me and I’m proud to be in a community so supportive and raising awareness and donations for Special Olympics.”
Special Olympics of New York provides year-round Olympic sports training for individuals with intellectual disabilities. In September, the Cayuga Nation Police Department collected donations at a local Dunkin’ and raised $1,175 for Special Olympics.