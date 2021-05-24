GENEVA — Kathy Brown Ryrko can’t deny she saw some change during her 30-plus years leading the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning.
What she prefers to focus on, however, is how much the child care center on the Geneva General Hospital campus remained the same.
“One of the most outstanding things is there have not been a lot of changes,” said Ryrko, who retired as the center’s director recently. “We have staff today that were here when we opened, and we have kept staff for a long time. Children who used to come here are now sending their children.”
Ryrko, who grew up in the Seneca County town of Fayette and graduated from Romulus Central School, earned an associate degree from Finger Lakes Community College and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Empire State College.
She was director of a child care center in Seneca Falls for 12 years before she was hired to lead the new Geneva General Child Care Center in 1989. The center got off to a rather inauspicious start.
“This building was behind schedule,” Ryrko said during a 2019 interview on the center’s 30th anniversary. “We were in the hospital basement conference room for a short time.”
An expansion of the center, doubling its size, was completed in the early 1990s. Capacity is about 140 children, including those who go to the center after school; there are about 90 preschool children (including infants) on most days.
The late Jim Dooley, a Boston native who came to Geneva in 1978 to be president and CEO of Geneva General Hospital and later Finger Lakes Health after the health system expanded, was the biggest advocate for a child care center on the hospital campus in the late 1980s. Ryrko said Dooley would often visit the center, which in her words is on the hospital campus “back forty,” and read to children.
“Jim’s vision for the child care center was it was going to be done right,” she said. “During tight times with budgets and all the things health care was going through at the time, I was never told to cut my labor costs to a point where it wouldn’t be high-quality child care.”
Dooley retired in 2010 but died just two years later at the age of 64. The center was renamed for him in 2015.
“After we renamed the center, I would get to say his name every day when answering the phone. It was so cool,” Ryrko said. “I still think of him every day. He was commanding, but he wrote many thank-you notes — handwritten notes. I was just going through some.”
More than a dozen years ago, seeing the popularity of 5-kilometer races as fundraisers, the center started the “Cubby Chase.” It expanded quickly to include a 10K run and “Color Mile” fun run for kids, with mascot Cubby Bear making the rounds.
“There probably isn’t a fundraiser we haven’t tried, and 15 years ago running was big. I said ‘What is all this 5K business?’ but I thought we could make some money with it and saw women of my age entering, so I said ‘Maybe I could do that’ and got involved as a runner,” Ryrko said. “The event advanced to having running coaches and really took on a life of its own.”
Dr. Jose Acevedo, president and CEO of Finger Lakes Health, said Ryrko had an impact on thousands of children over three-plus decades.
“Kathy Ryrko has been a shining light and has had an impact on many generations of children and families,” Acevedo said. “We are grateful for her leadership in building the center which has served so many families, including children who now bring their own children to the center and many children who themselves have become healthcare professionals serving our region. Her vision for the center and her dedication is deeply appreciated.”
“Some of the kids that came here worked here while they were in college. Some became nurses, some became doctors with Finger Lakes Health, some became teachers in the Geneva school district,” she said. “One thing about my career was the most amazing, steady, long-term relationships I developed with staff, children and families.”
Kyle Vanderlip was recently named director of the Dooley Center.
“I think she is that fresh, new enthusiastic leader who will take the center to the next level,” Ryrko said.
Ryrko lives in Seneca Falls with her husband Dieter, a retired information technology specialist with Seneca County. She said part of the reason for retiring was to spend more time with their two granddaughters.
“I have so many outside interests — gardening, running and hiking, being outside and taking care of our home,” she said. “But I will be at the Cubby Chase this year. I’m even thinking of doing the 10K.”