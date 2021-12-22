GENEVA — One mother talked about having to make “financial compromises” this Christmas.
Another worried about “managing” Christmas this year after her car broke down, resulting in a costly repair bill.
Yet another mom planned on “cutting back” this holiday season.
Thanks to three anonymous donors who are being dubbed the “Christmas Angels” and “Secret Santas” by staff at the Geneva Family YMCA, those moms don’t have to worry about making the Christmas of 2021 a memorable one for their children.
The donors are former Geneva residents, two sisters and a brother, now living in other parts of the country. They were raised by a single mother and went to the YMCA when they were children for summer camp, after-school activities, and sports, especially swimming. They collectively donated $8,000 — $1,000 each for eight single mothers whose children are involved in YMCA programs.
Mary Bakogiannis, the Y’s executive director, gave the mothers a check for that amount recently. Their reaction, not surprisingly, often was emotional.
“One mom broke down in tears. She kept asking, ‘Who would give money away like this?’ “ Bakogiannis said. “When we gave her a little of the back story of the donors — that they had grown up in Geneva, that their dad had passed away and their mom had to raise them alone, and how much they relied on the Y during that time — she said ‘Oh, I hope so much that can be my girls’ story someday, that they grow up and can give back like this to another Y family who need it.’ “
“I think that last statement really speaks to the reach and capacity for community support stemming from our little YMCA — that these wonderful people who wanted to make a huge difference this Christmas could be connected with these families in significant need through their shared love of, involvement in and reliance on the Geneva YMCA is amazing,” Bakogiannis added. “I think about the donors coming to the Y when they were young and part of a struggling family, and how they are now able to help families similar to their own who come to the exact same YMCA today. I feel blessed to be a small part of delivering these gifts.”
Bakogiannis and Charlie Evangelista, the YMCA’s former executive director, noted that the same donors gifted $100,000 previously — $10,000 a year for 10 years — to the Y’s summer camp program.
The holiday donations are going to single mothers with multiple children. They all work, but have low-paying jobs and get help from the YMCA with child care.
“There are no conditions or restrictions from the donors,” Bakogiannis said. “They just want to make the holiday season brighter for single mothers and their kids.”
Bakogiannis said one mother was so shocked by the gift that she didn’t touch the check at first.
“She just kept starting at it on the table until I said, ‘You’re going to have to pick it up if you plan on spending it,’ “ she said. “She laughed and said, ‘I just can’t process it. I feel like there are other people who should have this before us. I promise we will pay this forward however we can.’ “
“Another mom was also floored and said, ‘I was just driving this afternoon and asking the Lord how am I going to afford both groceries and presents this Christmas with things so tight?’ I can’t believe it. This is the Lord’s answer to my prayers.”
One single mother’s new baby was born a month early. Her mother went to the YMCA to receive the gift and told her daughter the news on FaceTime.
“She was overwhelmed, as was grandma. They all cried and laughed,” Bakogiannis said. “They were so thankful and said this is so needed right now. Mom said, ‘With the baby coming early and me having to be on longer disability, we weren’t sure how much we’d have this Christmas. This is going to change everything at our house.’ “
“I can’t tell you how awesome it has been to gift the moms with these donations. Their reactions mean everything,” Bakogiannis added. “For us, this has been an amazing experience that has balanced some negative things (Covid-19 and mask mandates) happening this week. It puts everything into perspective, and all the staff here who were a part of distributing these gifts are so very thankful for the opportunity to do this.”