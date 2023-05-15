BRANCHPORT / CLYDE — While Tracey Ballerstein was recovering from breast cancer a few years ago, she and her husband, Kurt, found much comfort in Camp Good Days and Special Times’ Adult Oncology Program. It’s why the Clyde couple decided to match Kurt’s love of car restoration with the need to give something back to the organization that strives to improve the quality of life for families affected by cancer.
Last year, Kurt gathered together a crew and re-built a golf cart and added a Camp Good Days theme.
“We then took the cart and raffled it off, raising $15,000 for Camp Good Days,” he said. “This year we have done the same, and are selling raffle tickets again.”
The fundraising is important, the Ballersteins say, because since it opened in 1979, the camp on the shore of Keuka Lake has offered programs and services free of charge to more than 50,000 campers of all ages from 22 states and 36 foreign countries.
There is a lot of support for Camp Good Days, but more is always welcome so more people can be served, organizers point out.
“We do have many organizations/groups/individuals that fundraise for us independently,” said Olivia Taney, Camp Good Days’ executive assistant and public relations coordinator. “In addition to this many other campgrounds around New York state hold fundraisers for Camp Good Days throughout the year. Most of these campgrounds discover Camp Good Days through their membership to Campground Owners of New York, our longtime supporter.”
Kurt is a supervisor at TREC Environmental Services; Tracey is a manager of services at Mozaic. They have enjoyed camping for years with their blended family of seven children, so when Tracey opted to visit Camp Good Days for a program, Kurt tagged along.
“I was able to join Tracey at her retreat weekend at Camp Good Days, and I was able to see firsthand what this organization has been able to do for so many children and adults,” Kurt said. “I was also able to watch my wife heal some at that retreat. She received so much from that weekend — the effect on her was amazing — so I had always wanted to be able to give back.”
In 2020, when the Ballersteins became active seasonal guests at The Ridge Campground in Mount Morris, Livingston County, they learned that the Ridge raised $14,000 that year for Camp Good Days. Kurt said he “knew this is where I could make my mark.”
The campground had an old golf cart stationed in the weeds. Ballerstein said he heard it was in pretty bad shape.
“But deep down I knew I could do something special with that cart,” he said. “So, in June of 2021, I asked Rick and Tina Payton, the owners of the campground, if I could have it to refurbish. They must have thought I was out of my mind. But it was going to be hauled off to the scrap yard, so why not give me a chance?”
Ballerstein began to source parts for the 2007 E-Z-GO TXT electric cart, which at first, was difficult.
“I was thinking I may have bit more off than I could handle,” he said. “It was in sad shape. The whole rear end was ruined and needed to be replaced. The seats were torn and rotting, and the tires were dry-rotted and didn’t hold air for long.”
But then, fellow campers stepped up to help, especially Livonia resident Mike Brizzee.
“Mike and I tackled that project head on and together we were able to gather all the parts we needed,” Kurt said. “Mike was able to source a painter and an upholstery shop to donate time and materials. I was able to source the mechanical parts needed.”
Also helping was Brizzee’s wife, Narda, along with Scott and Taunia Domuracki, who also live in Livonia, and Mark and Sharon Miller of Lancaster.
Mike Brizzee got the painter to adorn the body in purple, which was Teddi Mervis’ favorite color; Teddi was the inspiration for her father, Gary Mervis, to start Camp Good Days. The upholstery shop stitched a gray cancer ribbon on the seat for Teddi.
“I found a professional pinstriper who came out and pinstriped the cart with bright neon green and gray stripes,” Ballerstein said. “He also painted ‘Teddi’ on the body for us, and from then forward we call the cart ‘Teddi.’ ”
Ballerstein made arrangements for a reveal of the golf cart to Gary and Wendy Mervis, at the Branchport camp. Friends from The Ridge came along.
“When I pulled that cover from Teddi, the first thing Gary said was that purple was Teddi’s favorite color,” Kurt noted.
Ballerstein printed tickets, and he and his friends handed them out to anyone who was willing to sell them.
“I was posting pictures on Facebook, and everyone was sharing them. We took the cart to car shows, the Williamson Fly-In breakfast, and the Webster Carnival that year,” he said “I had set up a PayPal account and was selling tickets all over. Family, friends, and people I didn’t know were contacting us.”
In all, The Ridge Campground raised $32,000 for Camp Good Days during a special weekend, including $15,000 from the golf cart raffle.
The second cart, which is the identical make and model of the first, was Tina Payton’s personal cart that she used at the campground. She donated it after the Ballersteins had searched high and low — unsuccessfully — for something affordable to refurbish.
“This year we did a Buffalo Bills theme,” Kurt said. “We purchased a new body rather than having one painted, new batteries, new seats, new tires and wheels. There was a lot of new items purchased, but with as many pieces that were purchased, there were donations and discounts that saved us time and money. That allowed us to go huge on this cart.”
This cart has been named “Gary” after Teddi’s father.
The Millers couldn’t help this year, so Jake Swingly of Webster, and Jason and Kelly Lucey of Lima, were added to the crew. “They were a great addition to our crew. which I now refer to as ‘Camp Crew Carts.’ ” Kurt said.
The Ballersteins said they could not have done any of it without the support of The Ridge, which has become “someplace way beyond a campground for Tracey and I.”
He said trying to refurbish a junk golf cart was a task.
“I had never raised money. I had never asked anyone for so much,” he said, “and 99.9% of the time I was given more than I asked for. From getting a lending hand, to free parts. To small businesses donating time and materials, to paint and upholster the cart.
“While selling tickets, I had the opportunity to meet individuals who had been to Camp Good Days, or family members whose children attended camp there. You know that this is such a great organization, or at least you think you do until you hear it from those who received services from Camp Good Days. Then, you truly know.”