GENEVA — Brian Young has been retired as Ontario County’s deputy administrator for nearly seven months, following a long career in county government.
While he is no longer a familiar face daily on the county campus, he has not been forgotten.
Young, a Clifton Springs-area resident, received the annual Choose Health Ontario award at the recent county safety council banquet at Club 86. He was recognized for his work, which still continues in a volunteer role, at Covid-19 vaccine clinics run by the county public health department.
“I am very honored to receive this award, but these clinics are the result of hundreds of people — many of them volunteers — coming together for a common cause,” Young said by phone recently.
“Brian played a significant role in the pandemic challenge,” said Mary Beer, the county’s director of public health, who nominated Young for the award. “Brian made a huge difference to the members of the clinic planning team and provided support that cannot be measured.”
The award is given annually by the Ontario County Health Collaborative, a group working to make a difference in the health of county residents through programs, education, motivation and opportunities for making healthy choices. Recent winners include Geneva Reads and the Boys and Girls Club of Geneva.
During the early days of the pandemic, Beer said Young set up drive-thru testing clinics at a time when covid testing was limited. Those were a precursor to nearly 150 vaccine clinics, which to date have resulted in more than 33,000 inoculations at the county transportation center in Hopewell.
“Brian was at nearly every clinic and is still helping as a retiree,” Beer said.
When the 2021-22 school year began and on-site testing was mandated in schools, Young worked with school officials to make the process easier. Before couriers were hired, Young would drive test samples to a lab in Buffalo.
“Brian did whatever needed to be done and provided a link between public health and other county departments,” Beer added. “He was always willing to go above and beyond. The public health department will always be indebted to Brian for his support, leadership and friendship.”
Another nominee for the award were county employee Judy Romeiser, who logged numerous volunteer hours at the clinics, and Thompson Health.
Jack Marren, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, presented the award.
Young noted that in addition to the many volunteers who continue to work at the clinics, the Canandaigua Emergency Squad also plays a key role.
“They and public health have been great to work with,” he said. “There were never really any problems at the clinics. We have been fortunate.”