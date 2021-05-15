WATERLOO — Samantha Page clearly remembers that awful day three years ago.
She was 13 and at softball practice when her mom, Maureen, came to the field and told her that her dad, Jeff, was in the hospital after suffering a stroke.
The news obviously stunned her.
“He was only 44 when it happened. He’s still suffering the after-effects of the stroke. It’s been heartbreaking,” Samantha said. “When my mom told me what happened, I went to the hospital, and he was on a ventilator. I knew his father died of a heart attack. He’s been through a long period of therapy and is getting better, but it inspired me to want to do something to raise awareness of strokes and how to prevent them.”
Page wanted to do something to raise money and heighten awareness of heart health and stroke. Now a 16-year-old junior at Waterloo High, she decided to form a non-profit organization called FLX Healthy Heart.
After she formed the non-profit organizations, she asked the folks at D&M Grocery on Swift Street to reserve a place for people to donate cans and bottles. Then she planned a 5K run/walk last year to raise money for the American Heart Association in her dad’s name, although it was canceled because of COVID-19 restriction. Determined, Page will try again this year — only with a virtual 5K run and one-mile fun walk. Those registering can do their run or walk any time between June 13 and June 20, ending on Father’s Day as a tribute to her dad.
May is national Stroke Awareness Month, so now is the perfect time to sign up for the 5K. The registration fee is $20 per person, $15 for students and $12 for the one-mile fun run or walk. People do not need to actually run or walk or upload results to participate in the fund-raising event. They can just register and pay the fee and receive a T-shirt.
Page is hoping for at least 100 registrations, but they are coming slowly. Her dad helps by handing out registration forms while at physical therapy at Nazareth College in Rochester. The event is sponsored by Geneva General Hospital Cardiology Associates, Prindle Family Dentistry, Finger Lakes Partners Insurance and Stanton Chiropractic.
“Even though I’m disabled now, I am very glad my daughter is doing this to help other people learn how bad stroke and heart attacks can be,” Jeff Page said.
Maureen McGuane-Querioz, Samantha’s mom, said Jeff’s stoke “has been a very difficult experience for all of us, especially for Samantha, as she is very close to her dad.”
“When her father had the stroke, she was only 13 years old, which is a critical age for all adolescents. I am very glad she was able to turn a negative and painful experience into something as positive at FLX Healthy Hearts.”