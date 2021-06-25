DUNDEE — Big career decisions are a way of life for teachers and educators who have worked in the profession for decades.
Laurie Hopkins-Halbert knows that all too well. She made two of them during a nearly 30-year career at Dundee Central School, which is ending with her retirement this year.
The first came in 2006, when the 1982 Penn Yan Academy graduate left her teaching position at Dundee Elementary School to become vice principal at Penn Yan Elementary. Two years later, when it became apparent longtime Dundee Superintendent Nancy Zimar would be retiring and DCS Elementary Principal Kathy Ring would be her successor, Hopkins-Halbert returned to Dundee to eventually replace Ring as principal.
“I was ready to take on more responsibility when Kathy was principal, and the job opened in Penn Yan and my daughter was in school there,” she said. “It was a difficult decision to leave my alma mater, but out of loyalty to the district that gave me my start in my career, I felt compelled to return to Dundee.
“I love Penn Yan, but my heart was in Dundee where I had amazing mentors.”
About five years later, Hopkins-Halbert was faced with another pivotal career choice when Ring retired as superintendent after a nearly 40-year career at DCS. The school board indicated it would like Hopkins-Halbert to have the job, and she agreed to take it on an interim basis.
“After six months, I knew that being a principal and being with children was really where my passion was, so I did not pursue that position and returned as elementary principal,” she said. “I like to tell people that as principal, you have ping-pong balls thrown at you and you take care of little problems. As a superintendent, it’s more like bowling balls.”
Today, as she looks back on her career, she believes she made the right choice both times.
“I thrive in the school environment, as a principal. It’s the work I love,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked for a greater place to call my work home than DCS. The school is the heart of the Dundee community, and I have always felt supported in my many roles. We refer to everyone here as members of the DCS family, and we really mean it.”
After graduating from Penn Yan, Hopkins-Halbert earned a bachelor’s degree from Keuka College and a master’s degree from Elmira College. However, she started as a substitute teacher and delayed her full-time teaching career until 1993 so she could start a family.
“She got into teaching a little late, but she was a bright star from the beginning,” Ring said. “She was a leader from the outset and her colleagues looked up to her. She took initiative and was very creative in the classroom. She also excelled in curriculum development.”
“She was an A+ teacher, and when she was encouraged to seek an administrative position, I was saddened that she would leave the Dundee family to begin a new career at Penn Yan,” said Zimar, the superintendent from 1990 to 2009 who hired Hopkins-Halbert in ’93. “I knew she would eventually return to DCS and informed her I would ‘haunt’ her return if a position opened. It did ... and the rest is history.”
Hopkins-Halbert, who received her administrative degree from SUNY Oswego, said Ring, Zimar and the late Bob DelBono — the latter was Dundee Elementary principal for nearly 30 years — were mentors.
“They are highly intelligent, caring, strong leaders and they made DCS the special place it is now. I really credit them for encouraging and supporting me to reach higher in my career to where I could make an even bigger difference,” she said. “It has been an honor and privilege to keep their best practices alive after they retired.”
Over the years, Hopkins-Halbert became a highly respected teacher and administrator in the Finger Lakes region and beyond. Last month, she received the 2021 Service Award for Supervision and Curriculum Development from the Genesee Valley Association.
“Laurie Hopkins-Halbert is the epitome of what all parents and communities envision as an elementary principal: She is a dedicated, hardworking individual who takes great pride in seeing all students and staff succeed,” said DCS Superintendent Kelly Houck, who was hired in 2013. “She has been the cornerstone of strength as the Dundee Elementary principal for years. She is an educational leader who is second to none.”
Hopkins-Halbert also credits her mother, former Yates County Legislator Loretta Hopkins, as a role model.
“People often ask me how I chose to be an administrator. I usually say I didn’t choose it, it chose me” she said. “My family would say I was a boss from the start! It comes from being the youngest of five — someone has to take charge! I have also been very fortunate to have strong female role models and leaders in my life, starting with my mother. She is a remarkable person. She instilled a love for learning in all of us.”
As it was for all school districts, Hopkins-Halbert said the last two school years were challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The one thing that we all missed most this year and that I will miss greatly after I retire is the daily dose of hugs,” she said. “There are not many professions where you can start your day off with literally hundreds of hugs each morning. It’s the best way to start each day, both for the staff and students.
“We want our students to know how much they are loved. We’re all feeling a little hug deprived right now.”