SENECA FALLS — Finger Lakes Textiles on BonaDent Drive has received a $10,000 grant through the New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership COVID Recovery Initiative. The money will be used to expand the manufacturing capabilities and develop a new personal protective equipment product that is made and sourced in the United States.
Finger Lakes Textiles, a division of Mozaic, is a textile and knitting factory that employs developmentally disabled persons. It has worked closely with FuzeHub, the statewide center for NYMEP, and a regional NYMEP center, to pursue the grant.
“Finger Lakes Textiles has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to increase production of face masks and keep people employed,” said Elena Garuc, FuzeHub executive director. “As he pandemic evolved, so did they. They’re making a huge impact with the grant they received, and it’s been exciting to see how our ongoing partnership has helped bolster their operations.
Finger Lakes Textiles employees produce wool caps under the brand name Arctic Gear; the American military wears them. In addition, the company produces more than 500,000 articles of head wear for the Department of Defense annually.
Proceeds from the sale of their products go toward programs that serve people with disabilities.
“After receiving the grant, we were able to expand our manufacturing capabilities to help meet out community’s need for face masks,” Mozaic President and CEO Allen Connely said. “While it was a challenging moment for our community and nation, we were proud to have the opportunity to step up and make a difference, while also continuing our mission to provide employment to people with diverse abilities.”
Finger Lakes Textiles has helped test new textile configurations for the development of a worn PPE garment which is being field-tested by the Department of Defense. The company also has developed a new PPE product made exclusively from raw materials grown and produced in the United States for use by the military, meeting the military’s Berry Amendment requirements.