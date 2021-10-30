GENEVA — The Geneva Center of Concern Inc. has announced plans to increase the size of its Food Pantry.
The Board of Directors has approved the addition of 1,200 square feet of working space to its building at 58 Avenue D.
“The original Food Pantry was built in the early 1980s, and we have simply outgrown that space,” board President Mike Osborne said in a press release. “Much of the original space has been absorbed by freezers and refrigerators, and racks for fresh fruits and vegetables, which are so generously donated by local farmers and home gardeners.”
Osborne went on to say the pandemic has magnified the need for a more efficient work space. In the last 18 months, demand for Center services has risen about 25%, leveling off from a peak of nearly 50%.
“We have been able to keep up with the demand, thanks to the hard work of our volunteers and the generosity of the community,” Osborne said. “Donations of canned and dry foods, along with monetary donations, have been very generous, showing how caring of a community we have here in Geneva.”
Funding for the expansion will come from reserve funds and donations sought through the Center’s annual fundraising campaign, which starts in November. A line for the building project, which is scheduled to break ground in the spring of 2022, will be added to the regular choices for directed giving (Operation Merry Christmas, Food Pantry, Scholar Awards, and the Thrift Store).
The new space will more than double the current shelf space, enhance the intake area, and provide an area for consultations with those in need. An area for conferences will be added too, assisting in staff education and committee meetings, and giving the board a permanent meeting site.
The Geneva Center of Concern is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was established in 1972. The organization’s website is genevacenterofconcern.org, and the Center also has a Facebook page.
Under Director Cheryl Toor, the Center operates a Thrift Store, whose sales benefit the Food Pantry and help meet general expenses. The store, at 58 Avenue D, is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.
The Food Pantry is in the rear of the same building, and also is managed by Toor. Pantry hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
The facilities are heavily dependent upon volunteers, of which there is currently a team of more than 50. If interested in volunteering, call Toor at (315) 789-1117.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, everyone entering either the store or the pantry is required to wear face coverings correctly — covering the mouth and nose — regardless of vaccination status. Anyone exposed to someone diagnosed with Covid-19 is asked to avoid the Center for two weeks.