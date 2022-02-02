GENEVA — The Water Street Café has many loyal customers, but you would be hard-pressed to find one as faithful — and beloved — as Samuel Ferugia III, a World War II veteran and city resident who will be 96 in less than two weeks.
“Sammy is a regular. He doesn’t miss a day, even when it’s freezing cold outside and 12 inches of snow on the ground. He still figures out a way to get down to the diner,” said Teresa Cerino, a hostess at the well-known Exchange Street eatery. “He is always independent and driving. His car is super important to him.”
So, when employees and customers found out Ferugia’s car was stolen last Sunday afternoon while it was parked behind another Exchange Street business ... well, they took the news harder than he did.
“When we heard this happened in broad daylight on a Sunday afternoon, it just broke our hearts,” Cerino added, “so we helped start a GoFundMe campaign to get a safe vehicle for him.”
Ferugia was buying scratch-off tickets at Baroody’s Cigar Store, another of his regular stops, just before 1 p.m. when someone made off with his car. Ferugia admitted the keys were inside.
“I usually get my lottery tickets at Baroody’s, so I parked near the back door. I wasn’t in there 2-3 minutes, I went back out, and my car is gone,” Ferugia said by phone Tuesday. “A guy in a pickup truck was hollering, and the car was going toward Geneva Street.”
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said the agency is investigating the theft.
“We notified all nearby (police) agencies right after this happened, and the state Thruway Authority,” said Valenti, noting the Authority can use E-ZPass and license-plate reader technology to identify vehicles. “It’s still missing, but we always take information from the public if someone knows something. It’s just a matter of hoping we can find the car and get some evidence that can lead to an arrest.”
Ferugia’s car is a gold/tan 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier with a rust spot hole in the driver’s side fender. The license plate is DMA 7812; anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Geneva PD at (315) 828-6771.
In the meantime, the GoFundMe campaign has raised about $2,000 of its $15,000 goal as of Tuesday. The original goal was $25,000, but Cerino said she and others are working with Tradition Chevrolet to get an affordable vehicle for Ferugia, a widower and proud father and grandfather.
“They have agreed to work with us and get him a vehicle at cost,” she said. “If we can get between $10,000 and $15,000, we can get him in something very comfortable.
“When we were only doing delivery during the pandemic, we made Sammy an honorary employee so he could still come down and have breakfast here. He is a big part of the Water Street Cafè family.”
For now, Ferugia’s son is getting him to the restaurant. However, Sammy wants his own means of transportation sooner than later.
“I just want something to get downtown so I can have my breakfast and go home,” he said with a chuckle. “I don’t drive out of town. Heck, I will take a bicycle with a motor on it.”