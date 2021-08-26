PENN YAN — For the sixth straight year, one of Yates County’s largest employers and its parent company have embraced a back-to-school tradition that will help area students when classes begin.
KanPak’s recent “Back(pack) to School” program involved employees of the Penn Yan business filling 1,400 backpacks with supplies that will go to children in eight area school districts, including Penn Yan and Dundee. The effort is made possible through the GSF (Golden State Foods) Foundation; Golden State Foods is KanPak’s parent company.
“Providing these academic necessities to children in need promotes and encourages attendance as well as boosts self-confidence,” said Melissa Nolan, KanPak plant controller and GSF Foundation committee chair.
The foundation has been doing the program nationally since 2002, donating more than 150,000 backpacks over the years.
“KanPak and its employees have been amazingly generous to the students of Yates County and in particular the Penn Yan school district. Getting students off to a solid start to the year and being able to assist families with offering the supplies needed to do so is super supportive,” said Howard Dennis, Penn Yan’s superintendent of schools. “We thank them for their help and generosity. We look forward to continued work with this community partner.”
“Dundee Central School is beyond grateful for the support that is provided to our students by this generous donation of school supplies and backpacks,” added Kelly Houck, Dundee schools superintendent. “It is with great community partners such as these that we are able to provide our students with all the resources needed to ensure a successful school year.”
KanPak is a local producer of dairy and coffee-based products at the Horizon Business Park in Penn Yan. Golden State Foods is one of the largest diversified suppliers to the food service and retail industries, feeding five billion people daily.
Nolan said the mission of the foundation is improving the quality of life for children and families in need in areas where GSF associates live and work. She added that associates support the foundation by donating money from their weekly paychecks, and through bake sales, raffles and other sales.
“Through the GSF Foundation, our associates have gone above and beyond to serve the local communities where they live and work. We are proud of the growth and impact this program has achieved locally in the Finger Lakes for the past six years and nationally since 2002,” she said. “We are thrilled to donate backpacks and supplies to students in need, especially during these challenging and uncertain times.”