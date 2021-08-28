GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health has honored Registered Nurse Leah Hoyt with a DAISY Award.
A graduate of Finger Lakes Health College of Nurses Health & Sciences, she works in the 3 North wing of Geneva General Hospital.
A patient nominated Hoyt.
“I am a 67-year-old retired internist who was hospitalized at Geneva General Hospital,” the patient wrote. “I am writing to point out to Leah Hoyt’s colleagues and supervisors what a truly superior nurse she is and to thank her for her outstanding care. Leah was extraordinarily well organized and efficient. No matter how many tasks she needed to perform at my bedside, she always had everything she needed and completed her tasks quickly. She is socially adept, was encouraging, and seemed to be genuinely interested in me as her patient and as a person. Leah is very skilled in so many areas that it is difficult to believe she’s relatively new to nursing. I am very grateful for the care I received from her and hope she receives the recognition and appreciation from the nursing department that she so deserves.”
Anyone who has received extraordinary care from a nurse, or has a family member who has been treated with great care, can nominate that individual by visiting www.daisynomination.org/0010g00001dcZE0AAM. In addition, nomination boxes are located throughout Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.