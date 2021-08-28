Leah Hoyt

Several members of the Finger Lakes Health staff gathered recently to honor Leah Hoyt, a registered nurse who received a DAISY Award. From left: Katie DeMitry, Morgan Andrews, Donald Rider, Sheira Angcos, Diana Modera, Hoyt, Sarah Moore, Ashley Blevins, and Bianca Quartaro.

 Submitted photo

GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health has honored Registered Nurse Leah Hoyt with a DAISY Award.

A graduate of Finger Lakes Health College of Nurses Health & Sciences, she works in the 3 North wing of Geneva General Hospital.

A patient nominated Hoyt.

“I am a 67-year-old retired internist who was hospitalized at Geneva General Hospital,” the patient wrote. “I am writing to point out to Leah Hoyt’s colleagues and supervisors what a truly superior nurse she is and to thank her for her outstanding care. Leah was extraordinarily well organized and efficient. No matter how many tasks she needed to perform at my bedside, she always had everything she needed and completed her tasks quickly. She is socially adept, was encouraging, and seemed to be genuinely interested in me as her patient and as a person. Leah is very skilled in so many areas that it is difficult to believe she’s relatively new to nursing. I am very grateful for the care I received from her and hope she receives the recognition and appreciation from the nursing department that she so deserves.”

Anyone who has received extraordinary care from a nurse, or has a family member who has been treated with great care, can nominate that individual by visiting www.daisynomination.org/0010g00001dcZE0AAM. In addition, nomination boxes are located throughout Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.

Established by The DAISY Foundation, a non-profit organization, in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family, DAISY Awards recognize nurses who have had a profound impact on the lives of patients and their families. Barnes died at the age of 33 in 1999 from complications from idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, a little-known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The care Barnes received from the nurses at his bedside inspired this award.

