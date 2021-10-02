GENEVA — The Boys & Girls Club of Geneva had an ambitious plan to celebrate its 25th anniversary: Raise $80,000 in a day to push the club’s endowment over the $1 million mark.
The club had a big motivation too: If it met its goal, the Emerson Foundation of Auburn would give the club another $40,000 to add to its goal.
Thursday was the 25th anniversary to the day, and the club declared a Giving Day, hoping the community would respond.
It did. In an enormous way.
By noon, the $80,000 goal was met, triggering the Emerson Challenge and raising the club’s campaign to $120,000.
What happened next was a great Geneva story.
Geneva native Dave Rickey, who now lives in Poway, Calif., and his wife, Brenda, joined the Geneva-area supporters and donated $50,000. That gift was followed by a $20,000 pledge by Rob Sands, a Canandaigua philanthropist who headed Constellation Brands for many years, and his wife, Pamela.
By Giving Day’s end, the money raised had exceeded $200,000, more than twice its original goal.
Many of the gifts came with praise the work the club did during the Covid-19 pandemic, serving more than 500,000 meals and extending services to homebound families throughout the community.
“It was a tremendous day for the Boys & Girls Club,’’ Boys & Girls Club President Casey Peterson said. “I think the support displayed on Thursday reflected how much the community appreciates the work our staff is doing in this community.’’
Peterson said these funds will be held in perpetuity at the Rochester Area Community Foundation, earning income each year to help defray the costs of operating the Geneva Community Center facility at 160 Carter Road.
Eventually, the club’s board would like to build a $3 million dollar endowment so the earned income could cover the full cost of operating the facility for the community.
“That’s the eventual goal,” Peterson said. “This was certainly a major step forward.’’
The 24,000-square-foot Community Center includes a gym, theater, kitchen, classrooms and meeting rooms on a 15-acre campus. It opened a decade ago and has no mortgage, but each year costs about $150,000 to heat, cool, clean and maintain.
The club operates after-school and summer services for more than 300 children and operates a variety of services that support Geneva families.
Chris Lavin, the club’s executive director, said the Giving Day results were particularly heartening because the donations came in all sizes, and from literally every corner of the community.
“Business leaders, bankers, the college community, seniors, longtime friends of Geneva from literally all over the U.S. were on the list,’’ Lavin said. “The fraternity brothers at Hobart College went to bat for us. That says a lot about Geneva.’’
The funds will be added to the endowment that is managed for the club by the Rochester Area Community Foundation. The club will have access to earnings from the fund’s investment of the principal.